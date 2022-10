Brad Scott, the AFL's head of football, leaves the ARC room during an umpires' training session in March 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The contenders for the AFL's vacant football boss role

- How can the League improve the Match Review Office process?

- The Irish import who's 'a beacon of hope' for his compatriots

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.