HEADLINE moves taking Brodie Grundy to Melbourne and Luke Jackson to Fremantle will leave the competition with a unique scenario, where arguably four of the game's best eight ruckmen will play for two sides in 2023 and beyond.

Grundy will partner Max Gawn at the Demons, with the pair having already combined for eight All-Australian blazers – including the starting ruck role five times - throughout the past eight seasons.

Meanwhile, the mobility and athleticism of a 21-year-old Jackson will be paired alongside the immovable force of a 24-year-old Sean Darcy at the Dockers, providing another intriguing situation for two of the League's best young prospects.

So, how will it work? With some help from Champion Data, AFL.com.au has crunched the numbers. Which one will be the dominant ruck? Where will the other fit? And which combination has the best chance of garnering success?

MAX GAWN

The Melbourne captain is clearly a dominant tap ruckman, but over the years he has shown he has more weapons to work with. Gawn's 15.6 AFL Player Ratings Points per 100 minutes as a ruck since 2018 are well above the AFL average of 12.2 in that time, but so are his 10 AFL Player Ratings Points per 100 minutes as a forward (AFL average is 8.1).

Gawn provides a unique option in the forward line, as he is not a marking player. His retention rate of 28 per cent since 2018 ranks No.98 among the top-100 most targeted players, meaning he rarely does the traditional jobs a key forward playing in the position would. Instead, he has become a vital link man with his mobility and footy smarts enabling him to become effective in scoring chains – even if he doesn't necessarily start or finish them.

Max Gawn taps the ball out during the R13 clash between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG on June 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Gawn has had an 87/13 split as a ruck-forward since 2018. So, clearly, he would prefer to be the main man. But he can also drop behind the ball. His 2.1 intercept marks per game in 2022 were ranked No.1 among all rucks, making him an important piece for Simon Goodwin to work with structurally. But what's noteworthy about that number is the fact he took the overwhelming majority of those marks around the ground, rather than dropping into the backline.

In fact, Gawn has spent less than 10 minutes playing as a pure defender throughout his career. Expect to see him play a more mobile role, particularly forward of the ball, with Grundy as a partner next season.

BRODIE GRUNDY

The manner in which Melbourne plans to use Grundy is arguably the most intriguing of the four. Since 2018, the former Collingwood big man has had a 96/4 split as a ruck-forward and clearly favours being the main man. He played only 10 minutes outside of the ruck during an injury-plagued season in 2022.

Meanwhile, he has played only 40 of his 177 career games as a double-ruck (a statistical category that Champion Data logs when two players from the same side both spend more than 30 per cent of their time in the ruck in a single game). It's the lowest of any of the four, given Gawn and Jackson have often partnered each other while Darcy has consistently played alongside either Lloyd Meek or Rory Lobb.

Grundy's 15.5 AFL Player Ratings Points per 100 minutes as a ruck since 2018 are well above the AFL average of 12.2 in that time, highlighting his success as a sole ruckman.

But aside from that, there is not much evidence to suggest where else he is capable of playing. He has a retention rate of 33.3 per cent as a forward, but it's based off a small sample size and he is not in the top-100 most targeted players since 2018.

It perhaps suggests that Grundy could become Melbourne's new No.1 man in the ruck, with Gawn – who has shown he is capable of filling vital roles elsewhere – to be the player shifted around the park more often.

SEAN DARCY

Having emerged as one of the game's best young rucks in recent years, expect Darcy to continue being Fremantle's main man. His 13.2 AFL Player Ratings Points per 100 minutes as a ruck since 2018 are above the AFL average of 12.2, while he is also rated 'elite' by Champion Data for hitout win-rate and hitouts-to-advantage in that time.

He has shown glimpses of being a capable forward, though. His retention rate of 36.2 per cent ranks No.65 among the top-100 most targeted players since 2018 – which is clearly the best of these four players – though it pales in comparison to his success as a ruckman.

He has had an 83/17 split as a ruck-forward throughout his career and, for the most part, has become one of the League's best while playing in this role. He deserves to retain his standing as Fremantle's No.1 ruck in the future.

However, his grasp on that position in the long-term will also be down to Jackson's versatility and success in playing multiple roles.

Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy contest the ruck in the round 20 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Optus Stadium on July 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE JACKSON

The arrival of Jackson will provide Fremantle with an almighty wildcard option. The youngster's flexibility and success in playing virtually anywhere will mean Justin Longmuir can continue with Darcy, one of the game's best young rucks, in the ruck.

He then has Jackson to use as a Swiss Army knife, rotating where he is needed. Last season, Jackson ranked No.1 among all four of these players for both AFL Player Ratings Points per 100 minutes as a ruck (15.5) and as a forward (7.7). That's in large part down to his mobility and his ability to do a little bit of everything quite well.

But it's in the midfield, a position where Jackson hasn't yet featured at AFL level, that the Dockers will be tempted to utilise their 199cm prospect.

Jackson's retention rate in 2022 stood at 42.1 per cent, making him an OK forward target. Meanwhile, his 42/58 split in terms of ruck-forward playing time throughout his career is the closest to parity of any of these four players. So, clearly, he is adept at playing both positions and has been used more as a forward so far during his career.

The big unknown is how he will transition to playing through the midfield, if the club opts to use him there next season. It's a fascinating prospect and one to watch throughout 2023 and beyond.