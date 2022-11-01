SYDNEY has paid tribute to the club's most recognisable supporter Kenny Williams, who has passed away at the age of 93.

Williams has been a constant at the Swans since the early 1990s when coach Ron Barassi invited him to run water at training sessions. In the three decades since, he has taken on the role of team song leader and the club's 'chief hydrationist' to become a favourite among players and supporters alike.

Having watched South Melbourne's VFL premiership as a boy, Williams was back at the MCG 72 years later when the club broke its premiership drought under Paul Roos, and led the team's victory song.

Kenny Williams celebrates Sydney's win over Gold Coast in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

He was at the centre of the celebrations when the Swans won the flag again in 2012.

"A man who brought so much cheer to all who knew him," the club tweeted on Wednesday morning.

"We are incredibly saddened by the passing of Kenny Williams, an amazing man who dedicated his life to the red & white.

"We send our condolences to Yvonne, Dianne, his family & friends during this time."

Saddened by the loss of a legend yesterday.

93 years filled to the brim loving his family, his sports & a good time.

Always cherished Kenny Williams’ passionate post-game singing, his support for us as chief @Sydneyswans hydrationist & advice over a home-cooked meal.#RIPKenny pic.twitter.com/y9sfeAyL4L — Jude Bolton (@Jude_Bolton) November 1, 2022

Having originally moved to Sydney in the 1940s to work as a jockey, Williams was renowned for his enthusiasm and passion and built a strong bond with club legends like Tony Lockett, Adam Goodes and Lance Franklin.

"Everyone's always been very kind to me," he said in an interview three years ago when the club celebrated his 90th birthday.

"The club has been enormous. I've been in the thick of things all the time.

"I've always gone to training, and I'll never forget all the people I've met along the way."