IT WAS the perfect experience for Anthony Munkara.

Having been invited to train with Essendon earlier this year as part of the club's Next Generation Academy program, Munkara learnt from a pair of his idols during his week-long stint with the Bombers.

Essendon captain Dyson Heppell took Munkara under his wing, showing him around the training facilities and guiding him through sessions, while he spent the week living alongside Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti.

For the talented mid-sized forward, who is from the Tiwi Islands and is tied to the Bombers through the NGA system, the training was an invaluable experience and kickstarted his football journey.

"It was pretty good with Essendon," Munkara told AFL.com.au.

"I went down there and trained for a week with them. I had a really good session with them, so it was good. But it was pretty hard, doing AFL training. Especially compared to under-18s and school footy."

Draft prospect: Anthony Munkara

Essendon is eligible to match any rival bid on Munkara, should it fall outside the top 40 selections in the NAB AFL Draft. That would be the ideal scenario for the 187cm playmaker, who is determined to be recruited to the Bombers.

"It's one that he keeps quiet about, but you can almost tell. He has that look in his face when you talk about it … it is what he wants. You ask him whether that's what he wants and he's very committed to it," Northern Territory talent manager Simon Hargrave said.

During his time training with Essendon, Munkara would start every day with a walk joined by McDonald-Tipungwuti and his dog. They are memories he cherished throughout a campaign decimated by injury.

Flying high: Anthony Munkara in action for West Adelaide's U18 team. Picture: Peter Argent

The pair remain in contact, with McDonald-Tipungwuti often texting Munkara as the draft edges closer, and now a reunion could also be on the cards as the 29-year-old considers coming out of retirement to re-join the Bombers.

"He's definitely learnt from him," Hargrave said.

"Growing up on Tiwi, with the Riolis and some famous names, he's in regular contact with those players as well. They've definitely been able to provide that level of support and understanding of what it's going to take to reach the AFL level."

Munkara endured an injury-plagued year, hurting his ankle early in the campaign and managing only two SANFL under-18 matches with West Adelaide and one appearance at the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships with the Allies.

Anthony Munkara in action during the U18 Championships match between the Allies and South Australia at Thebarton Oval on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He still caught the attention of AFL scouts when he kicked nine goals in a school match early in the season, before adding six more from his two games for West Adelaide to establish himself as one of the draft's most talented prospects.

But it was when Munkara was invited to play with an AFL Academy side against Collingwood's VFL team in May that the teenager really showed what he was capable of.

Playing as a marking target inside-50 in his side's encouraging 22-point defeat, Munkara finished with 11 disposals and a goal. He took a series of strong marks, and delivered several impressive glimpses of his potential.

"He's just a really hard runner from an attacking perspective," Hargrave said.

Anthony Munkara shrugs off a tackle during the AFL Academy clash against Collingwood VFL at Skybus Stadium on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's very powerful and he's great overhead, but he can also play like a small forward. He likes to say it, but he compares himself to Charlie Cameron. He's definitely got those ground-level attributes as well, in how he attacks the ball.

"I think he's shown across his journey – even though it hasn't been that long – but he's shown what he's capable of. That AFL Academy game, where he played against the Collingwood VFL side, I think he showed the talent that he's actually got."

Given his limited appearances this season, there is great intrigue around where a bid for Munkara will fall on draft night. But his athleticism, mostly exhibited through his elite speed and high-leaping abilities, have a host of clubs interested.

"He's very shy when you first meet him, but as he gets to know you as a person he definitely comes out. He's not afraid to tell a joke and he's certainly a great person to be around," Hargrave said.

"He's bright and bubbly and he's been great to work with over the last couple of months. He gets you up and about. It's actually been energising to be around him. You just hope for the best for him."