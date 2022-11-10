Players compete for the ball during the match between Tasmania and Western Australia at the National Inclusion Carnival on November 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2022 Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival concludes on Thursday with a full day of finals to be held at the Angaston Football Club in the Barossa Valley, South Australia.

Teams from SA, Western Australia, Victoria Metro, Victoria Country, Northern Territory, Tasmania, Queensland and New South Wales/ACT all competed for the title this week for the first time since 2019, with the past two carnivals cancelled because of the pandemic.

First played in 2014, the National Inclusion Carnival is an annual representative tournament for men with an intellectual disability and showcases these footballers to the broader community.

>>WATCH IT LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW FROM 1.30pm ACDT

National Inclusion Carnival finals

South Australia is hosting the carnival for the first time, with more than 200 players, coaches, umpires, volunteers and administrators involved this year.



The eight teams (12-a-side) played a lightning carnival format over the first two days, with the top four teams going into Division One and the bottom four teams going into Division Two for pool matches on Wednesday, before finals take place on Thursday.

Grand Final Day schedule – Thursday November 10

Division 2 Playoff for 3rd/4th – 1:30pm ACDT (2pm AEDT)

Northern Territory v NSW/ACT

Division 1 Playoff for 3rd/4th – 2:50pm ACDT (3:20pm AEDT)

Tasmania v Western Australia

Division 2 Grand Final - 4:10pm ACDT (4:40pm AEDT)

Victoria Country v Queensland

Division 1 Grand Final - 5:30pm ACDT (6pm AEDT)

Victoria Metro v South Australia

Full results are available on PlayHQ: Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival 2022 | PlayHQ