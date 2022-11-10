Meg Hutchins at Hawthorn's 2018 VFLW Premiership celebrations, the crowning moment of the club's first 50 VFLW games. Picture: AFL Photos

MEG Hutchins is proof that if you want something, sometimes all you have to do is ask.

Hutchins, a pioneer of the AFLW, sent an out-of-the-blue email to then Collingwood CEO Gary Pert in 2016 that was the catalyst to her landing a vital role at the biggest club in Australia.

A lifelong Magpies fan who had enjoyed a long and distinguished playing career in the VWFL, Hutchins was bold enough to email Pert to say Collingwood should be one of the eight foundation sides for the inaugural AFLW season, and offered her services.

Before long, she was employed by the club to essentially build its women's football department from the ground up, and she also played for the Magpies in the competition's very first competitive match.

"I ummed and ahed about (sending Pert an email), but I thought what's the worst thing that could happen? I don't get a reply at all. That's fine,” Hutchins recalled to The Inside Game in September.

"I put together an email – I don't know how I got the email address – and basically said that I believe Collingwood should have an AFLW team in the inaugural year and I was offering my assistance to put help them put together a submission.

"A couple of days later (Pert replied), 'Hi, do you want to come in for a meeting?' and then it flowed on to me getting a full-time role as the footy ops manager.

"Upon reflection now, I realise how big a deal it was. At the time, I was thrown very much in the deep end and had to just do my best to swim.

"It was a really incredible opportunity I got."

Despite being at the tail-end of her playing career, Hutchins ended up playing 12 games for the Pies in two seasons in addition to her off-field position.

She's since accepted a role as in women's player development at Hawthorn and says while she was "thrown in the deep end" and worked long hours in her early days at Collingwood, her love of a club environment and seeing girls get the best out of themselves fuels her work.

"I really enjoy the mentoring side of things," she said.

"Through the back of my career, I got the most fulfilment actually getting the most out of other people, not so much myself ... I got the most joy out of seeing younger players fulfil their potential.

"I get a huge thrill out of seeing their development"

Hawthorn joined the AFLW this season, helping to complete the 18-team competition, meaning Hutchins has now helped guide two separate clubs into existence.

"The club now feels whole," she said.

"That growth is incredible ... it's really special for the AFL community."

