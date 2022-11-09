Rory Thompson takes a mark against Tom Hawkins during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round 11, 2018. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GOLD Coast defender Rory Thompson has announced his retirement, ending a career that started with the Suns in 2008 as one of the fledgling club's first-ever signings.

The 31-year-old finishes with 106 senior games to his name, but like so often in the back half of his luckless career, injury got him in the end.

Thompson provided one of the feel-good stories of 2022, playing his first game in 1379 days in a round eight win over Sydney, following back-to-back knee reconstructions.

Despite having a year to run on his contract, the full-back decided another pre-season was just too much.

"It's something that's been on my mind a little while," Thompson told AFL.com.au.

Rory Thompson celebrates Gold Coast's win over Sydney at the SCG in round eight on May 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Towards the end of the season … my knees were struggling to keep up. I wasn't doing too much training and was pulling up pretty bad after games.

"It was more the pain and being able to back up sessions and games was getting pretty difficult."

Born on the Gold Coast and playing all his junior footy at Southport, Thompson was one of the Suns' first signings as a Queensland zone access selection.

He played in the club's TAC Cup campaign in 2009, then the VFL season in 2010 before the Suns were admitted to the AFL in 2011.

The quietly-spoken defender has seen everything from inaugural coach and captain Guy McKenna and Gary Ablett to current-day leaders Stuart Dew, Touk Miller and Jarrod Witts.

Rory Thompson, Gary Ablett jnr and David Swallow sing the song after Gold Coast's win over St Kilda in round nine, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

He said staying in Queensland was a huge help, particularly in the early years.

"It was probably good for me because I was a shy kid and it helped me being able to stay at home and be eased into it rather than being thrown to another state," Thompson said.

"It was a unique experience. I don't think many people get to go through what I've gone through and see the club progress.

"It makes me have an even stronger connection to the club, feel a part of everything we've got.

"We had the old stadium here, we didn't have any facilities, we had a couple of old demountables we used as our physio room, offices, gym, there was very little staff.

"To see the progression of the club to what we have now is amazing.

"I've formed so many great relationships and I'm just super privileged to be a part of it."

Thompson was recruited as a key forward, but in his early years under inaugural coach Guy McKenna was shifted back.

He thrived, forming a terrific partnership with Steven May. Thompson, with his quick acceleration and long arms, was able to nullify some of the best forwards in the League.

Rory Thompson (L) and Steven May spoil Lance Franklin in round 18, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

His extra reach and reliable spoiling became his calling card. He was never dropped throughout his career for poor form.

"There were some intimidating forwards like Jonathan Brown, Nick Riewoldt and Buddy Franklin," he recalled.

"They always stick out to me in my early days, just how nervous I was before a game, playing on them.

"They obviously had no idea who I was, and I was a full-forward in my junior days and idolised those guys, so I was freaking out a bit."

As he matured, Thompson would develop, having great success in keeping Franklin goalless in a 2018 triumph over Sydney that must still rank as one of the upsets of this century.

Injuries hit him hard and often though, with ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments – one on each side – in early 2019 and then again in mid-2020, stalling his career.

Rory Thompson is carted from the field during Gold Coast's clash against Richmond in round 16, 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

Making it back to the top-flight last season was "amazing" for the father of two.

"It was a long time and a lot of people that helped me get there, but it was so great to be able to come back and have two games and they were two great wins against Sydney and Freo and that made it extra special," he said.

"You lose a bit of your identity as a person because you're usually this fit athlete and you turn into someone doing pretty basic rehab for such a long time.

"Doing basic things at home, helping out, I was struggling, and my wife Carina takes on that extra load. It affects so many people other than yourself.

"You do have those thoughts where you wonder whether you still have what it takes to be out there competing at the highest level."

Thompson proved his fortitude by fighting back to play senior footy again, and his departure leaves just David Swallow and Sam Day on the list from the club's first season in the AFL.