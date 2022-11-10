Kade Simpson poses in a Hawthorn polo after signing on as an assistant coach on November 10, 2022. Picture: Hawthorn Football Club

HAWTHORN has secured former Carlton great Kade Simpson as its backline coach for 2023.

Simpson has been with the Blues for the past 21 seasons – 18 as a player in which he tallied 342 games, and the past three as a coach.

The 38-year-old spent two seasons mentoring Carlton's AFLW forwards and was the club's head of development this past season.

Kade Simpson during a Carlton AFLW training session at Ikon Park on November 24, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

But now he's a Hawk, joining Sam Mitchell's coaching group from next season on.

Hawthorn head of football Rob McCartney said with Simpson being so fresh out of the game, he was in a good position to mentor the younger players.

"Kade has an exceptional understanding of the modern game, and we think he will prove a great complement to our existing coaching structure," McCartney said.

LIFE IN LIMBO Why new Hawk faced chaotic wait over dream move

Simpson said he was grateful to Carlton for everything, particularly joining the women's program after retiring as a player.

"Being able to work with Daniel Harford has been a pleasure, and he has been instrumental in my personal development since moving into a coaching position," he said.

"I have been a part of Carlton since 2003, so it certainly is difficult to leave, but I thank the club for their belief in me and their unwavering support."

Hawthorn's first-to-fourth-year players will return for pre-season training on November 21, with the remainder of the list back on December 5.