Jack O'Sullivan in action during Vic Country's U17 Championships match against Vic Metro at GMHBA Stadium on June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK O'Sullivan knows he can mix it with the best. He just hasn't had the chance to show it.

The tough Oakleigh Chargers midfielder entered the season hoping to put his name alongside some of the NAB AFL Draft's brightest prospects. But injury has ensured those lofty dreams haven't materialised just yet.

O'Sullivan finished only four NAB League games this season, hardly getting a consistent run of footy, having suffered back-to-back contact injuries to his collarbone that ruined a promising start to his campaign.

"When I was able to play, I think I played really well," O'Sullivan told AFL.com.au.

"There's definitely an aspect of frustration there, because I know that I can be up there with the best and compete with the best. It was pretty annoying that it happened, but that's football and that's life."

O'Sullivan, a 179cm midfielder who combines clean skills by hand and foot with trademark ferocity at the contest, produced an impressive month-long stretch to start his draft campaign with the Chargers.

He finished with 22 disposals and a goal in his side's season-opener against the eventual premier Sandringham, before showing his wares in attack to kick multiple goals in his next pair of matches.

Having been raised on a farm just outside of Kyneton, O'Sullivan boards at Xavier College and enjoyed more exciting performances at APS level. It resulted in a call-up for Vic Country's opening NAB AFL Under-18 Championships game back in June.

Jack O'Sullivan kicks the ball during Vic Country's U17 Championships match against Vic Metro at GMHBA Stadium on June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"I know that I can compete with the best. I've shown that at APS level, playing against some of the better guys in that competition. In a couple of the trial games I played this year, I played really well," O'Sullivan said.

"I was just starting to get on top of my mindset and my football before the injury happened, so there's that wonder there – and some curiosity – around what could have happened if I didn't get injured. But that's OK, I can't do anything about that now."

The first injury happened in that Vic Country clash, a thrilling two-point victory over South Australia. Flying for a mark, O'Sullivan landed directly on his shoulder and fractured his collarbone.

He missed nearly two months of football, eventually making his return for Oakleigh's wildcard round clash against Bendigo. But, grounded by a heavy tackle early in that contest, O'Sullivan reopened the fracture. His season was over.

"It was very frustrating," O'Sullivan said.

"I was hoping to return and have a really good back-half of the season. I really wanted to play in that last Vic Country game and my rehab was fuelled by that. But the second one, it just really depleted me. It was basically my season done after that."

Despite the setbacks, O'Sullivan remains a strong chance to be picked up in this month's national draft and was buoyed by clubs' interest when he received an invite to the NAB AFL Draft Combine in October.

Jack O’Sullivan placed third in the vertical jump at the 2022 AFL Draft Combine, pictured with AFL footy operations manager Andrew Dillon. Picture: AFL Photos

Evidence of his potential might have been fleeting this season, given his injuries, but Champion Data still notes O'Sullivan ranked 'above average' for contested possessions (6.8 per game), intercepts (2.6 per game) and score involvements (5.6 per game).

That ability to impact on the scoreboard, combined with his natural midfield traits, have intrigued AFL recruiters wanting to see more. A determined O'Sullivan is desperate for that chance.

"It would be amazing," he said.

"It would definitely be a dream come true. If any club was to take me, I'd be incredibly grateful and I know I'd give 110 per cent to any club that reads my name out. But if I don't, that's OK. I'll come back at it next year."