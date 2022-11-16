THERE'S less than two weeks to go until the 2022 NAB AFL Draft and AFL.com.au's coverage is just getting started.

As we get closer to the first of seven live shows in the lead-up to and during the draft, Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards have sat down with AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan for their annual mock draft, based on team needs, in the latest Road to the Draft podcast.

Nat and Cal also answered all your draft questions with Road to the Draft, with more episodes to come on Thursday and next Tuesday as our draft coverage kicks into gear.

You can also get to know the best young players in the country with our Class of 2022 video series, where you can meet the son of a former Bulldog, the tough midfielder who counts a Cats legend as a mentor, the son of a gun destined to land at Essendon, and more.

And if you want to see all the top draft talent in action, head to our Draft Prospects page for a player-by-player look at the game's future stars, including exclusive highlights packages of them in action throughout 2022.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Pick swap whispers, the Wangaratta bolter, father-son bids Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards answer all your burning draft questions on Road to the Draft live

There are also extensive feature pieces on top-20 prospects like Reuben Ginbey, Ed Allan and Jaspa Fletcher as well as potential bolters like Olli Hotton and more.

CLASS OF 2022 Meet the top prospects, watch highlights and more

And don't forget to keep track of our Indicative Draft Order, with picks set to continue to change hands on Draft Night.

This weekend we'll have the final edition of Cal's Phantom Form Guide ahead of his eagerly-anticipated Phantom Draft and our live shows begin on Thursday, November 24 with the first episode of Draft Countdown, which can be live streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

CAL TWOMEY'S PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Top draft prospects' October ranking

It all leads up to Draft Night Live, a two-night event on November 28 and 29, where you'll be able to see all the picks as they happen, before the Rookie Draft rounds things out on November 30.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Will Ashcroft Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Will Ashcroft

Don't miss AFL.com.au's huge line-up of draft coverage. NAB AFL Draft Night Countdown is back from Thursday, November 24 with four massive shows in the lead-up to the main event, featuring interviews with draft prospects, coaches, recruiters, list managers and player agents.

Then on November 28-29, catch AFL.com.au's comprehensive coverage of the draft with NAB AFL Draft Night Live with all the picks, expert analysis and highlights.