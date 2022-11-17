Essendon in a huddle during the 2022 season with Barry Young during his playing days pictured inset. Picture: AFL Digital

FORMER Essendon player Barry Young has withdrawn his nomination to run for the Bombers' board, throwing his support behind incumbent Andrew Muir and newcomer Andrew Welsh for the director positions.

Young, who played 76 games for the Bombers between 1994-99 across a three-club career with Essendon, Richmond and Hawthorn, had nominated for a spot on the club's board ahead of its annual general meeting next month.

The 52-year-old had been keen to join the board after feeling frustrations around the Bombers, but has pulled out of running for a position after further discussions and is backing Welsh and Muir for the spots.

"I'm comfortable those two guys will do a very good job and I'm happy to support them and back them," Young told AFL.com.au.

Barry Young in action for Essendon against Melbourne in round seven, 1999. Picture: AFL Photos

"I had great feedback when I put my hand up and I've had a lot of Essendon people in the last year or two say 'You need to put your hand up'. I had some other priorities in my life I had to take care of and now I've got a bit more time on my hands and I thought it was the right time.

"But with those two now coming up for election, I'm comfortable and happy for them to be on the board and I hope they get enough votes to stay on the board.

"I'm told Andrew Muir has done a fabulous job and his contribution's been excellent, so I'm comfortable for him to stay and I know 'Welshy' personally and he's only been on the board a very short time but know he's there for the right reasons and to make the changes that need to be made."

The Bombers are likely to have a number of board challengers after a tumultuous season, with former player Welsh filling the position made vacant by Simon Madden's departure and standing for election. Muir will also seek re-election.

Essendon this week confirmed further changes to its board, with Tim Roberts to fill the position left void by Sean Wellman, and David Wills filling the vacant position left by Peter Allen. Former player Dean Rioli will also join the board as the inaugural First Nations board director at Essendon.

Dean Rioli has been appointed to the Essendon board. Picture: essendonfc.com.au

Former Essendon director Ben Dunn has nominated to rejoin the Bombers' board, having served on the board between 1998-2006.

Young said he was backing new president David Barham to lead the Bombers.

"I spoke to Dave when he first took over and I wanted to see what direction he was taking because the decisions the board has made over the last five to 10 years have been poor," he said.

"He's absolutely there for the right reasons, his intentions are right and I think he's starting to make the right moves. I think we've chosen the right coach for us now (Brad Scott), it's important we get the right CEO and they may make some additional changes that I'm not sure of, but I'm certainly comfortable with the direction he's going.

"I said to him if he needs any help, I'm available."