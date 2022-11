Daisy Pearce at Melbourne training at Gosch's Paddock on November 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Sarah look ahead to a massive AFLW preliminary final weekend

- Could this be Daisy Pearce's last game?

- Conor McKenna's return to the AFL

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.