Brisbane players celebrate their win over Adelaide in the preliminary final of S7. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Preview of the Lions v Dees AFLW GF

- The latest on the Tasmania license

- Players to watch as pre-season gets underway

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.