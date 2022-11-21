Noah Anderson in action for Gold Coast against North Melbourne in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RISING Gold Coast star Noah Anderson has picked up where he left off last season – full of running to record a personal best in the Suns' 2km time trial on Monday morning.

Anderson finished second behind mid-season draftee Oskar Faulkhead, as both went under six minutes in the speed endurance test at Somerset College.

Although only players with one to four years of experience were required to run the time trial, most of Gold Coast's list turned up to take part in the ensuing training session.

Ben King, who is recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament that wiped out his entire 2022 season, also ran a personal best.

Noah Anderson celebrates after kicking the winning goal for Gold Coast against Richmond in R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Anderson is fresh off a runner-up finish to Touk Miller in the club's best and fairest, averaging 26 disposals and kicking 11 goals, and said he had high hopes for the Suns in 2023.

"I'm confident this group can play finals," he said.

"The focus on the process is what gets us there … we'll keep focusing on that and I feel like we can have a really good year.

"We haven't spoken about it yet, because we only started back this morning, but that'll be the goal. I think a lot of boys would have been thinking of that over the off-season."

Anderson, like good mate Matt Rowell, is out of contract at the end of 2023, but said he hadn't given a possible extension much thought yet.

"I've just been switching off and lying on the beach. I'll have a think about it in the next few weeks, I'm sure."