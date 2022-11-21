Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay leave the field after Carlton's loss to Collingwood in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss wants the Blues to "own" their spectacular late-season collapse.

On Carlton's first day of pre-season, the club's dramatic failure to qualify for finals this year still lingers.

In Voss' first season at Ikon Park, the Blues sat inside the top eight for the entire campaign until the final day, when the Western Bulldogs snatched their spot.

DRAFT COUNTDOWN Get all the latest from our experts ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft

Adding to Carlton's pain was its loss to arch rival Collingwood at the MCG in a dramatic one-point classic that day to have their finals dreams crushed.

Voss has had more than two months to stew on that round 23 loss to the Magpies.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Last two mins: Pies break Blues' hearts in thriller Enjoy the incredible final moments between the Magpies and Blues at the MCG

"I think the first thing is that we look at the whole season and the body of work," he told reporters on Monday.

"We don't just look at two games, we look at the 10 months of work that we've actually spent together.

"No doubt we accept that it (missing finals) is part of the story that we need to own and we will own that.

"And also part of that is we need to own the reality that we weren't good enough to make it. Now it's up to us to make sure that we get to work."

Carlton coach Michael Voss speaks to reporters at a pre-season training session at Ikon Park on November 21, 2022. Picture: Twitter/@CarltonFC

The majority of Carlton players returned on day one of pre-season training, headlined by star captain Patrick Cripps.

The Brownlow medallist was back on the training track fit and firing, not wearing any of the strapping on his arms and shoulders that he has in recent seasons.

After a career-best 2022, Cripps will set himself to go to new heights next year as Carlton attempts to play finals for the first time since 2013.

Key defender Caleb Marchbank and important midfielder Matt Kennedy were restricted to running laps after suffering injuries late in the season.

Midfielder George Hewett and ruckman Marc Pittonet will also be on light duties until the new year.