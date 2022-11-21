GREATER Western Sydney will draw inspiration from Collingwood as it looks to chart a course up the ladder under first-year coach Adam Kingsley.

The mid-season departure of Kingsley's predecessor Leon Cameron underscored a disappointing season for the Giants, who finished in the bottom four and then lost star midfielders Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Giants are poised to replenish their stocks from the draft class, having secured three first-round picks, including No.1, as well as pick 19.

Asked whether a top-eight finish was realistic given the turnover and his status as a first-year coach, Kingsley gave a coy response but said he was taking comfort from the Magpies' swift rebuild under Craig McRae this season.

Collingwood came into this year with rookie coach McRae after a bottom-four finish in 2021, but young players including Nick Daicos, Jack Ginnivan and Isaac Quaynor played significant roles in turning their fortunes around.

Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley gives instructions during training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"They did a fantastic job last year," Kingsley told reporters.

"Collingwood were in our situation last year and under 'Fly' (McRae) were able to spike and finish in the top four.

"They're certainly an example to us that anything's possible."

Kingsley ran his first official training session on Monday and is hoping to capitalise on the speed on the Giants' list as he develops a brand of football that can hoist the club up the ladder and bring supporters back.

Greater Western Sydney players run at pre-season training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"We want to play a faster brand of footy," Kingsley said.

"We want to play an exciting brand of footy that's going to bring the supporters, make them enjoy watching the Giants play.

"That's certainly the plan at this stage."

As he reconfigures the gameplan, Kingsley said he had moved on from the loss of Hopper and Taranto but hoped to build a culture that would allow GWS to overcome the difficulties of retaining players as a non-Victorian club.

"There are challenges, no question, but the reality is you can complain about it or you can deal with it and move on and that's what we're doing," he said.

"We'll continue to work on the culture, we'll continue to build connections.

Josh Kelly runs during Greater Western Sydney pre-season training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"We appreciate (the departing players), we love them, we wanted them to stay but ultimately their decision was such that they wanted to go.

"I feel like the demographic of the group is such that we have a lot of really experienced players still here."

The club is set to draft Victorian key forward Aaron Cadman, who could become the Giants' first No.1 pick since Tom Boyd in 2013.

Kingsley said the Giants would keep homesickness in mind at the draft table, especially after the most recent top pick Jason Horne-Francis requested a trade back home to South Australia after only one year with North Melbourne.

"It's one of many considerations you make assessing the talent coming through the draft," he said.

"(Cadman) is certainly in the mix. He's a very good player."