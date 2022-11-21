Luke Shuey in action for West Coast in round 23 against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast captain Luke Shuey appears well on track to resume full training when the Eagles' senior players return after completing his own running session at Mineral Resources Park on Monday.

Shuey was among several experienced players to join the Eagles' second-to-fourth-year group as pre-season training was officially launched, despite reports of a recent calf setback.

The 32-year-old ran laps at a good pace before kicking, goalkicking, agility and groundball work with a trainer, moving well two weeks before the Eagles' senior players officially return on December 5.

Luke Shuey back for day 1 with the @WestCoastEagles 1-4yr players and running well. Chesser and Allen running with the main group, with Darling also back early. pic.twitter.com/qYU8m0Sjuw — Nathan Schmook (@NathanSchmook) November 21, 2022

Shuey was joined on Monday by senior players including Jack Darling, Dom Sheed, Jamie Cripps, Liam Duggan and Tim Kelly, with young star Oscar Allen also back on the track after an injury-ruined 2022.

CAL TWOMEY'S PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Top draft prospects' November ranking

Second-year half-back Brady Hough said the significant injection of experience this early in the pre-season would help the Eagles' young players in their mission to rebound from a disappointing two-win season in 2022.

"It's really exciting that they're keen to come in this early," Hough said on Monday.

"All the boys have put in a lot of work over the off-season and we're keen to get stuck in and hopefully put together a good season.

"Those experienced guys coming in is going to help us and it just shows how keen the group is to get back on track."

Brady Hough in action for West Coast in round 17 against Carlton at Optus Stadium on July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Perhaps the most encouraging sign for the Eagles was the sight of second-year midfielder Campbell Chesser joining teammates and running well after a serious ankle injury ruined his debut season.

The 19-year-old completed a long running session in the main pack and was slick with his movement and ball-use in later drills.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

"He's running well. I'm not too sure if he'll be in full training yet, but he's looking fit and looks good to me," Hough said.

"He's very keen, and so are us younger boys to be able to play with him. It'll be really exciting.

"He's fast, has a big build on him and is really explosive. He'll bring a lot of pace and be strong around the ball."

Campbell Chesser kicks the ball during a West Coast intraclub match on February 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Eagles' first running session as a group, which lasted more than 30 minutes, was mostly led by Cripps, Greg Clark, Tom Cole and Connor West, with mid-season recruit Jai Culley also looking to be in top shape.

The group also included delisted pair Isiah Winder and Zane Trew, who are in contention to be re-listed on rookie contracts.

PLAYER PROFILES Get to know the top talent in this year's draft

Hough, who played both half-back and wing in his debut season, said there had been a focus over the off-season for the Eagles to get themselves fit and put 2022 behind them.

He linked up with teammates including Chesser, Culley and young ruckman Callum Jamieson to work on his off-season program, focusing on adding size to his 77kg frame.

Brady Hough handballs in the round 17 clash between West Coast and Carlton at Optus Stadium on July 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"I was up and down from home in Harvey, so I'd come up to Perth a fair bit to see the boys and do some training," Hough said.

"When I was down home, I'd keep ticking along with the program and getting the kms in my legs.

"I put on a bit of size, which was an emphasis. I was a pretty lightweight player last year and playing a bit under-size, but when I was out there I still felt comfortable in myself and didn't feel out of place at all.

"Putting on a few kilos won't hurt though and maintaining that running capacity."