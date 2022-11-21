LESS than two months after Geelong was crowned the 2022 premier, several clubs are back preparing for 2023.

Multiple teams across the AFL resumed pre-season training on Monday, headlined by those with new coaches at the helm in North Melbourne (Alastair Clarkson), St Kilda (Ross Lyon), Essendon (Brad Scott) and Greater Western Sydney (Adam Kingsley).

Lyon and Kingsley faced the media, while there was plenty of news from across the League as players reported back to their clubs, and others returned earlier than expected.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Footy Feed: Daisy's intuition, Ross returns, Dons' new chapter Nat Edwards with all the latest news

King's yips not a focus for Lyon as Saints' pre-season kicks off

LYON doesn't plan to single out inconsistent key forward Max King for special attention, saying everyone at the club needs to improve.

King has proved a match-winner in his three seasons at the Saints but has also struggled to make an impact in some games due to his wayward boot.

Veterans Brad Hill and Dan Butler were also out on the track while others filtered through the club with Lyon set to address his troops as a whole for the first time since taking over from axed coach Brett Ratten.

Read more HERE

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon speaks to assistant Robert Harvey during training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Marcus Windhager kicks the ball during St Kilda training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Dons embrace stronger direction, standards after turbulent off-season

ESSENDON players have welcomed a stronger direction under new coach Brad Scott as they attempt to move on from a turbulent off-season and escape the AFL doldrums.

Archie Perkins played down talk of a particularly demanding pre-season but said Scott was setting much-needed high standards.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Only first-to-fourth-year players were required at Monday's training but most senior Bombers were on hand, including Dyson Heppell, Zach Merrett, Andrew McGrath, Darcy Parish and Jake Stringer.

Recruits Sam Weideman and Will Setterfield were joined by Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, back from his short-lived retirement.

Read more HERE

Sam Weideman marks the ball during Essendon training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Essendon coach Brad Scott during training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

'Anything's possible': Kingsley, Giants using Pies as inspiration

GREATER Western Sydney will draw inspiration from Collingwood as it looks to chart a course up the ladder under first-year coach Adam Kingsley.

Asked whether a top-eight finish was realistic given the turnover and his status as a first-year coach, Kingsley gave a coy response but said he was taking comfort from the Magpies' swift rebuild under Craig McRae this season.

Kingsley ran his first official training session on Monday and is hoping to capitalise on the speed on the Giants' list as he develops a brand of football that can hoist the club up the ladder and bring supporters back.

Read more HERE

Adam Kingsley looks on during a Greater Western Sydney training session on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Toby Greene runs during a Greater Western Sydney training session on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Blues must 'own' late-season collapse, Voss declares

CARLTON coach Michael Voss wants the Blues to "own" their spectacular late-season collapse.

On Carlton's first day of pre-season, the club's dramatic failure to qualify for finals this year still lingers.

The majority of Carlton players returned on day one of pre-season training, headlined by star captain Patrick Cripps.

Read more HERE

Tall boi gang ? pic.twitter.com/bArR4RiMdG — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) November 21, 2022

Hawks star back for pre-season training early after frustrating year

HAWTHORN star Chad Wingard has reported back for pre-season training early as he looks to put a frustrating 2022 campaign behind him.

The two-time All-Australian managed only 10 appearances this year and didn't play after round 13 due to a range of hamstring, calf and ankle injuries, following an interrupted summer.

Wingard, 29, was the oldest and most experienced player at Waverley Park on Monday, joining Hawthorn's first-to-fourth-year players for day one of pre-season.

Read more HERE

Back on track: Eagles skipper ramps up training despite calf setback

WEST Coast captain Luke Shuey appears well on track to resume full training when the Eagles' senior players return after completing his own running session at Mineral Resources Park on Monday.

Shuey was among several experienced players to join the Eagles' second-to-fourth-year group as pre-season training was officially launched, despite reports of a recent calf setback.

The 32-year-old ran laps at a good pace before kicking, goalkicking, agility and groundball work with a trainer, moving well two weeks before the Eagles' senior players officially return on December 5.

Read more HERE

Luke Shuey back for day 1 with the @WestCoastEagles 1-4yr players and running well. Chesser and Allen running with the main group, with Darling also back early. pic.twitter.com/qYU8m0Sjuw — Nathan Schmook (@NathanSchmook) November 21, 2022

Gun mid impresses on return as Suns target finals breakthrough

RISING Gold Coast star Noah Anderson has picked up where he left off last season – full of running to record a personal best in the Suns' 2km time trial on Monday morning.

Anderson finished second behind mid-season draftee Oskar Faulkhead, as both went under six minutes in the speed endurance test at Somerset College.

Fresh off a runner-up finish to Touk Miller in the club's best and fairest, averaging 26 disposals and kicking 11 goals, Anderson has high hopes for the Suns in 2023.

Read more HERE

Lachie back in action ? pic.twitter.com/V3uV1qJZ3r — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) November 21, 2022

New beginnings

RICHMOND pair Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper were both at their new club on Monday.

The pair joined the Tigers from the Giants during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

New kids on the block ?? pic.twitter.com/LjK6BkelKh — Richmond FC ? (@Richmond_FC) November 21, 2022

Izak Rankine joined Adelaide training after his move from Gold Coast.

Meanwhile, Rory Lobb was with the Western Bulldogs alongside Liam Jones, who has returned to the club he started his AFL career with.

Lobby ? Jonesy.



Our new Bulldogs report for duty. pic.twitter.com/Gozj8OVDlK — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) November 21, 2022

Clarkson took the helm as the Kangaroos started their pre-season, aiming for a better campaign in 2023 after back-to-back wooden spoons.