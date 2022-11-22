Liam Shiels kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Fremantle in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LIAM Shiels looks bound for North Melbourne three months after the three-time Hawthorn premiership player departed the Hawks.

Shiels was linked to a possible move to Arden Street to join forces with former Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson before he announced his retirement at the end of August.

However, the Kangaroos have remained interested in Shiels and he is set to join them as a rookie signing via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Shiels was not among the more than 900 players to nominate for this month's NAB AFL Draft, with nominations closing on Monday afternoon, meaning he can join the club as a pre-season selection signing.

Alastair Clarkson celebrates with Liam Shiels and Tom Mitchell after Hawthorn's win over Collingwood in round one, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

It is a similar manoeuvre to how Sydney signed Paddy McCartin as a pre-season supplemental selection period recruit last year after McCartin had not lodged a nomination to be in the open draft.

Shiels, 31, played 255 games for the Hawks but managed just 13 appearances at AFL level this season as the club's focus on youth took hold.

He has remained in strong condition and is expected to impart valuable leadership at the Roos with his training standards and work ethic as well as on the field.

Shiels played in the Hawks' 2013, 2014 and 2015 premierships having made his debut in 2009 under Clarkson.

Clubs are able to sign players as pre-season supplemental period selections and have them train from December 5, with Brisbane having added former Bomber Conor McKenna to its list last week under the rules.