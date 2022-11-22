Stefan Martin and Sam Hayes battle in the ruck during the round eight clash between Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has bolstered his coaching panel ahead of next year by signing former ruckman Stefan Martin as a development coach.

The 36-year-old retired last month after playing 203 games across 15 seasons at Melbourne, Brisbane and the Bulldogs.

After moving from the Lions to the Whitten Oval at the end of 2020, Martin spent the past two years working closely with emerging star Tim English, last year's No.2 pick Sam Darcy and Jordon Sweet.

Now Martin will remain at the Western Bulldogs and continue to tutor the ruckmen at the kennel in 2023.

Martin will also work closely with new midfield coach Brendon Lade, who moved from St Kilda in the weeks before Brett Ratten was sacked after contemplating a role at Greater Western Sydney, and Marc Webb, who will oversee stoppages and opposition analysis in 2023.

Stefan Martin in action during a Western Bulldogs training session at ETU Stadium on August 31, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The former Demon, Lion and Dog will also work as an assistant coach for Footscray, leading the midfield for Stewart Edge's side.

After being drafted out of the VFL as a 21-year-old following dominant VAFA form for Old Haileybury, Martin played 57 games for Melbourne before producing his best football across 133 appearances in Brisbane, where he won the Lions’ best and fairest in 2015.

Martin was spotted on the track at the Western Bulldogs' opening day of the pre-season at Skinner Reserve on Monday, along with new recruits Rory Lobb and Liam Jones, who both reported back for training ahead of schedule.

Stefan Martin in action in the Western Bulldogs' round six clash with Adelaide at Mars Stadium on April 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Toby McLean was one of the standouts on the track on Monday, winning a gruelling fitness test to make a strong impression after returning from a second reconstruction late last season.

Veteran midfielder Tom Liberatore was also out there for day one of pre-season, months after the 30-year-old finished runner-up in the Sutton Medal to claim a fifth podium placing in the Western Bulldogs' best and fairest.

Tom Liberatore kicks the ball during the round 23 match between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium on August 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Western Bulldogs appear to have settled on a coaching mix ahead of next season with Rohan Smith to coach the backline again next year, Matt Spangher will work with the forwards, while Lade will take control of a midfield group that lost Josh Dunkley and Lachie Hunter during the trade period.

The senior group will return for pre-season training on December 5 and complete most of the program away from the club’s Footscray headquarters across the summer due to the major $77 million redevelopment at the Whitten Oval.