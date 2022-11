Mattaes Phillipou in action during SA's clash with Vic Country in the 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Josh Gabelich and Cal Twomey join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Draft expert Cal Twomey runs his eye over the possible top 10 picks

- Who'll land SA's best prospect Mattaes Phillipou?

- Why there's so much intrigue about this year's crop

- The first-round bolter who might make Cal 'look silly'

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.