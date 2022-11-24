BRETT Ratten has joined North Melbourne as an assistant coach.

The former St Kilda head coach, who was sensationally sacked in October just four months after signing a two-year contract extension, will join the Kangaroos in a part-time role with the team's midfield group.

He will support midfield coach Jordan Russell on game days and during the week.

Ratten, who coached at Hawthorn between 2013 and 2018 before joining the Saints, will reunite with North's new head coach Alastair Clarkson, who was head coach at the Hawks during that time.

Brett Ratten in his time as a Hawthorn assistant to Alastair Clarkson. Picture: AFL Photos

Before his stint at Hawthorn, Ratten was senior coach of Carlton between 2007 and 2012.

“Brett comes to the club as an experienced, knowledgeable football person and we are thrilled to welcome him to Arden St,” North's general manager of football Todd Viney said

“Brett is a highly regarded operator who has been part of premiership success during his time at Hawthorn. His vast coaching experience will be a huge asset for our club.”