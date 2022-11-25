CAL Twomey and Riley Beveridge returned for Draft Countdown on Friday, continuing to bring you all the latest news and analysis in the lead-up to the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.

Our two draft experts were joined by four of the hottest midfield prospects in this year's draft – George Wardlaw, Elijah Tsatas, Jhye Clark and Mattaes Phillipou – as well as recruiting bosses Rohan O'Brien (West Coast), Mark McKenzie (Hawthorn) and Stephen Conole (Brisbane).

The Hawks gave a hint on what they were targeting with their first-round picks, Wardlaw all but confirmed his destination in 2023 before taking on his midfield mate Tsatas in two wild bouts of Connect 4.

On Thursday, Gold Coast confirmed it was monitoring Reuben Ginbey as the Suns target a midfielder, while Will Ashcroft said he wanted to go at pick No.1.

North Melbourne won't be discouraged from adding more midfielders with its top picks, while Carlton is looking to address its midfield balance.

FRIDAY'S LINE-UP (all times AEDT)

12.15pm: Dylan Hodge (TLA player manager) / Jhye Clark

12.30pm: Rohan O'Brien (West Coast national recruiting and list manager)

1pm: Mark McKenzie (Hawthorn national recruiting and list manager)

1.15pm: Elijah Tsatas / George Wardlaw

1.30pm: Mattaes Phillipou

1.45pm: Stephen Conole (Brisbane national recruiting manager)