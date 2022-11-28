GEELONG will not be deterred from snaring a top midfielder from interstate if it believes that is the best option available to them, even if it means overlooking local talent Jhye Clark.

The Cats have been linked to Geelong Falcons talent Clark ever since trading in pick No.7 from Gold Coast last month, but the club has also shown interest in leading WA midfielder Reuben Ginbey, among others.

Recruiting manager Stephen Wells said understands the link to Clark, but added the Cats' priority is choosing a player who best complements their list, rather than focusing on just local talent.

"If we draft Jhye tonight it won't be because he's from the Geelong area, it'll be because we think he's the best player for us at that time," Wells told AFL.com.au's NAB AFL Draft Countdown show on Monday.

Get to know top 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Jhye Clark, who idolises Geelong great Joel Selwood and trained with him earlier this year

"There's plenty of players from right around Australia that we'd be very happy to have on our list, so I can understand the association, but time will tell.

"We're trying to bring in players that will complement our list."

After travelling across the country recently to meet with Ginbey, among other WA players, Wells said the local factor was only considered as a measure to split equally talented footballers.

"It's a factor, but it's not a dealbreaker," he said.

"If the players are exactly the same, I guess it makes sense to go for the local guy. But as it turns out they're not exactly the same.

"Whether it be Reuben or Jhye or one of the two or three or four other players we're considering, it'll be the one that we think is going to complement the group we've already got the most.

Geelong recruiting manager Stephen Wells breaks down the club's strategy involving pick seven and discusses local prospect Jhye Clark

"The travel factor, the interstate factor, the local factor, it's just a minor factor, it's not a big one."

Irish recruit Oisin Mullin will arrive on Tuesday, more than a year after committing to the club as a category B rookie.

With his arrival delayed by the pandemic, the 22-year-old will finally join the Cats for pre-season training after working on his skills in Ireland.

"He's more of a defender, so he will take however long it takes him to get a hold of the game, and hopefully that's not too long," Wells said.

"He's a good quality young man, and in the end he's as excited about coming out as he possibly could be."