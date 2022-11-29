THE OPENING night of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft saw plenty of changes to the draft order as clubs made their moves.

As night two looms, many selections have swapped hands, with Sydney moving down to pick 27 after giving Hawthorn pick 18, while Brisbane was involved in trades with the Hawks and North Melbourne.

Future selections were also traded and have been updated. Check out the new order below.

Updated 2022 NAB AFL Draft order

ROUND TWO

22 - Greater Western Sydney

23 - West Coast

24 - Western Bulldogs

25 - Essendon

26 - North Melbourne

27 - Sydney

28 - Collingwood

29 - West Coast

30 - Collingwood

31 - St Kilda

32 - Carlton

33 - Fremantle

34 - Greater Western Sydney

35 - St Kilda

36 - Port Adelaide

37 - Hawthorn

38 - Melbourne

ROUND THREE

39 - Western Bulldogs

40 - Sydney

41 - Fremantle

42 - Fremantle

43 - Gold Coast

44 - St Kilda

45 - Hawthorn

46 - Carlton

47 - Collingwood

48 - Richmond

49 - Essendon

50 - Brisbane

51 - Greater Western Sydney

52 - Geelong

ROUND FOUR

53 - Port Adelaide

54 - Essendon

55 - Richmond

56 - North Melbourne

57 - Carlton

58 - Fremantle

59 - Essendon

60 - Western Bulldogs

61 - Gold Coast

62 - Sydney

63 - Fremantle

ROUND FIVE

64 - West Coast

65 - Port Adelaide

66 - St Kilda

67 - Carlton

68 - Western Bulldogs

69 - Adelaide

70 - Richmond

71 - Brisbane

72 - Fremantle

73 - Melbourne

74 - Collingwood

75 - Sydney

ROUND SIX

76 - St Kilda

77 - Richmond

78 - Melbourne

ROUND SEVEN

79 - Adelaide

80 - Hawthorn

81 - Brisbane

2023 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED

Draft value index