THE OPENING night of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft saw plenty of changes to the draft order as clubs made their moves.
As night two looms, many selections have swapped hands, with Sydney moving down to pick 27 after giving Hawthorn pick 18, while Brisbane was involved in trades with the Hawks and North Melbourne.
Future selections were also traded and have been updated. Check out the new order below.
ROUND TWO
22 - Greater Western Sydney
23 - West Coast
24 - Western Bulldogs
25 - Essendon
26 - North Melbourne
27 - Sydney
28 - Collingwood
29 - West Coast
30 - Collingwood
31 - St Kilda
32 - Carlton
33 - Fremantle
34 - Greater Western Sydney
35 - St Kilda
36 - Port Adelaide
37 - Hawthorn
38 - Melbourne
ROUND THREE
39 - Western Bulldogs
40 - Sydney
41 - Fremantle
42 - Fremantle
43 - Gold Coast
44 - St Kilda
45 - Hawthorn
46 - Carlton
47 - Collingwood
48 - Richmond
49 - Essendon
50 - Brisbane
51 - Greater Western Sydney
52 - Geelong
ROUND FOUR
53 - Port Adelaide
54 - Essendon
55 - Richmond
56 - North Melbourne
57 - Carlton
58 - Fremantle
59 - Essendon
60 - Western Bulldogs
61 - Gold Coast
62 - Sydney
63 - Fremantle
ROUND FIVE
64 - West Coast
65 - Port Adelaide
66 - St Kilda
67 - Carlton
68 - Western Bulldogs
69 - Adelaide
70 - Richmond
71 - Brisbane
72 - Fremantle
73 - Melbourne
74 - Collingwood
75 - Sydney
ROUND SIX
76 - St Kilda
77 - Richmond
78 - Melbourne
ROUND SEVEN
79 - Adelaide
80 - Hawthorn
81 - Brisbane
Draft value index
|Round One
|Round Two
|Round Three
|Round Four
|Round Five
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|75. -
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|76. -
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|77. -
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|78. -
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|79. -
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|80. -
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|81. -
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|82. -
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|83 -
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19