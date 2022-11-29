THE OPENING night of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft saw plenty of changes to the draft order as clubs made their moves.

As night two looms, many selections have swapped hands, with Sydney moving down to pick 27 after giving Hawthorn pick 18, while Brisbane was involved in trades with the Hawks and North Melbourne.

Future selections were also traded and have been updated. Check out the new order below.

Updated 2022 NAB AFL Draft order

ROUND TWO

22 - Greater Western Sydney
23 - West Coast
24 - Western Bulldogs
25 - Essendon
26 - North Melbourne
27 - Sydney     
28 - Collingwood
29 - West Coast
30 - Collingwood
31 - St Kilda
32 - Carlton
33 - Fremantle
34 - Greater Western Sydney
35 - St Kilda
36 - Port Adelaide
37 - Hawthorn
38 - Melbourne

ROUND THREE

39 - Western Bulldogs
40 - Sydney
41 - Fremantle
42 - Fremantle
43 - Gold Coast
44 - St Kilda
45 - Hawthorn
46 - Carlton
47 - Collingwood
48 - Richmond
49 - Essendon
50 - Brisbane
51 - Greater Western Sydney
52 - Geelong

ROUND FOUR

53 - Port Adelaide
54 - Essendon
55 - Richmond
56 - North Melbourne
57 - Carlton
58 - Fremantle
59 - Essendon
60 - Western Bulldogs
61 - Gold Coast
62 - Sydney
63 - Fremantle

ROUND FIVE

64 - West Coast
65 - Port Adelaide
66 - St Kilda
67 - Carlton
68 - Western Bulldogs
69 - Adelaide
70 - Richmond
71 - Brisbane
72 - Fremantle
73 - Melbourne
74 - Collingwood
75 - Sydney

ROUND SIX

76 - St Kilda
77 - Richmond
78 - Melbourne

ROUND SEVEN

79 - Adelaide
80 - Hawthorn
81 - Brisbane

2023 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED

  IN OUT
Adelaide - Round two pick (tied to NM)
- Round three pick (tied to Coll)		 - Round three pick to GC
- Round four pick to GC
Brisbane

- Round two pick (tied to Geel)
- Round four pick (tied to Frem, received from BL in a pick swap, Adel received from GC as part of Izak Rankine trade)

 - Round one pick to WB
- Round two pick to WB
- Round four pick to Haw
Carlton - Round four pick (tied to Ess) - Round three pick to Frem
Collingwood   - Round two pick to GWS
- Round three pick to Adel
Essendon - Round four pick (tied to Syd) - Round four pick to Carl
Fremantle - Round two pick (tied to NM, special assistance)
- Round three pick (tied to NM, special assistance)
- Round three pick (tied to Carl)
- Round four pick (tied to NM)		 - Round one pick to Melb
- Round two pick to Melb
- Round three pick to NM
- Round four pick to GC
Geelong   - Round two pick to BL
- Round three pick to GC
- Round four pick to BL
Gold Coast - Round two pick (tied to GWS,
received from BL as part of Tom Berry trade)
- Round three pick (tied to Adel)
- Round three pick (tied to Geel)
- Round four pick (tied to Adel)
- Round four pick (tied to StK)		  
GWS Giants - Round one pick (tied to Rich) - Round two pick to BL
Hawthorn - Round two pick (tied to WB,
received from Frem as part of O'Meara/Meek trade)
- Round three pick (received from BL in pick swap, tied to WB)
- Round four pick (tied to BL)		 - Round two pick to Syd
- Round three pick to Syd
- Round four pick to Frem
Melbourne - Round one pick (tied to Frem)
- Round two pick (tied to Frem)		 - Round three pick to WB
- Round four pick to WB
North Melbourne - Round one pick (tied to PA)
- Round three pick (received from BL in pick swap, tied to Melb,
received by BL from WB as part of Josh Dunkley trade)
- Round four pick (tied to Haw, received from Frem in pick swap)		 - Round two pick to Adel
- Round two pick (special assistance) to Frem
- Round three pick (special assistance) to Frem
- Round four pick to Frem
Port Adelaide

- Round two pick (tied to Coll,
received from GWS as part of Horne-Francis/Rioli trade)
- Round three pick (tied to Frem,
received from NM as part of Horne-Francis/Rioli trade)

 - Round one pick to NM
- Round two pick to WC
- Round three pick to WC
Richmond   - Round one pick to GWS
St Kilda   - Round four pick to GC
Sydney - Round two pick (tied to Haw)
- Round three pick (tied to Haw)		 - Round four pick to Ess
West Coast - Round two pick (tied to PA)
- Round three pick (tied to PA)		  
Western Bulldogs - Round one pick (tied to Bris)
- Round two pick (tied to Bris)
- Round four pick (tied to Melb)
- Round four pick (tied to Geel,
received from BL as part of Josh Dunkley trade)		 - Round two pick to Frem
- Round three pick to BL

Draft value index

Round One   Round Two Round Three Round Four Round Five
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182 75. -
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170 76. -
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158 77. -
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146 78. -
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135 79. -
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123 80. -
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112 81. -
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101 82. -
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90 83 -
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  