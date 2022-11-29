Sydney recruiting boss Simon Dalrymple speaks to the media during the 2022 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY created a stir on night one of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft after forcing crosstown rivals Greater Western Sydney to match a bid earlier than expected, before pulling another surprise on night two by pinching a player from Hawthorn's Next Generation Academy.

The Swans placed a bid on Giants academy graduate Harry Rowston at pick No.16 last night, causing Greater Western Sydney recruiting boss Adrian Caruso to produce the most memorable reaction of the draft after discussions between the two clubs around a trade didn't materialise.

Hope you're as hyped as we are to see Harry Rowston in the orange and charcoal 🔥 #BigBigSound pic.twitter.com/WQebrVKJfk — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 29, 2022

It was Hawthorn's turn to cop the brunt of another bold play by Sydney on night two after the Swans selected Gippsland Power defender Cooper Vickery at pick No.27, 13 picks before the Hawks could have matched the bid under the new NGA rules.

DRAFT TRACKER Every pick as it happened

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft recap: Every pick from night two, all the action Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards dissect all the big news and selections from the 2022 NAB AFL Draft

The Hawks were hoping Vickery would still be on the board after pick No.40, but missed out on the Vic Country representative during a draft where they landed two first-round picks after starting the draft with only one.

DRAFT NIGHT TWO GWS nabs versatile tall, Roos take a punt, Dons land father-son twins

The Vickery move came after Sydney traded out of the first-round with the Hawks last night, sliding back from No.18 to No.27 in a deal that netted the Swans a future second and third-round pick, making the Vickery selection even more intriguing.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The NGA prospect Swans 'pinched' from Hawks Sydney uses its draft hand to secure Hawthorn's Next Generation Academy member Cooper Vickery

Sydney national recruiting manager Simon Dalrymple revealed that Vickery was one of a handful of players they had earmarked when they decided to make the trade, after considering him at pick No.18 – the pick after Sydney forced Adelaide to match a bid on father-son prospect Max Michalanney.

DRAFT NIGHT ONE Giants grab prized forward, Dons hold firm, Swans' bid frenzy

"He was one of a group of players we thought would be in that group and still be available. You don't just have one, you have multiple options. He was one of them," Dalrymple told reporters on Tuesday night.

"We rated him really highly. He was in our mix at the 18 or 20 mark, so that validated the slide back to [pick] 27. Obviously not eligible for Hawthorn until post-40. They are in the open market and we are happy to have him."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Cooper Vickery Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Cooper Vickery

No.16 pick Rowston wasn't expecting to be selected on Monday night and was preparing for friends and family to gather tonight, before the early bid pleasantly disrupted those plans.

Dalrymple defended the strategy by explaining the move wasn't to make the Giants overpay for their academy product.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Harry Rowston Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Harry Rowston

"I thought it was (reasonable). The option was open; it was their call whether they take part in that transaction. That's their decision and it didn’t go any further," he said.

"You never bid on a player unless you're prepared to accept them. We probably thought that they would match it, but we were disappointed we didn't get him.

"We did a lot of work on him and rated him really highly. He was there on our talent list. We only bid on him because he was on our talent list and we rated him there. The club is pretty irrelevant in the end. It is more the player and where we rate him."