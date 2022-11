Cam Rayner and Ryan Lester after Brisbane's VFL semi-final against Carlton in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The surprises and late saves from the NAB AFL Rookie Draft

- Lions keep one of footy's 'great survivors'

- From one-time skipper to rookie, Giant veteran keeps on keeping on

- Relief for Vic Metro youngster, Dees spring a surprise

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.