NORTH Melbourne recruit Griffin Logue never thought he would play for a club outside of Perth after being drafted by Fremantle in 2016.

But things change.

After months of speculation, the 24-year-old landed at Arden Street on a five-year deal amid a busy Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period for the Dockers and Kangaroos, moving clubs with teammate and close friend Darcy Tucker in the same deal.

Logue finally moved to Melbourne last week and started training with the Kangaroos ahead of 2023, after spending part of the off-season travelling across the United States, stopping in Texas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and Colorado.

Footy Feed Pre-season Insider: Draftees' first day, Clarko's early move Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich head into Arden Street

The move arrived after a challenging year for the former top-10 pick who – despite playing a career-high 20 games in 2022 – chose to make a fresh start on the other side of the country.

"It is obviously a big move given I grew up in Perth. There was plenty to weigh up throughout the season and plenty of reasons to make the choice. I'm definitely glad I made it now. It's been overwhelming the last couple of months or so," Logue told AFL.com.au on Wednesday.

"I never would have pictured myself doing it if you asked me five or six years ago, but I guess life goes on and things change. Throughout the year I had some issues getting in and out of the side and that helped push me toward making this decision.

"It was a tough year. We had a great year where we finished on the ladder. We didn't get where we wanted to but being able to play a couple of finals was great. I look forward to seeing where they can take the group, but more so what we can do here."

The appointment of four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson as David Noble's replacement was a key factor in Logue's decision to move to a North Melbourne side which has finished on the bottom of the ladder in each of the past two seasons.

Alastair Clarkson at North Melbourne training in November, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I had a few chats with him before he became the coach officially. Once you speak to him and (find out) he had a good plan for myself, I was happy to be on the same page as each other," Logue said in an extended chat for Footy Feed.

"What he's been able to do so far and just being able to control the room, seeing the direction he was able to push the club, it is very exciting."

The other key reason behind the Swan Districts product moving to North Melbourne was the opportunity to settle in his natural habitat down back. That is the role Logue wants to play and the role Clarkson wants him to play in blue and white.

"Speaking to 'Clarko', it is down back for me. I definitely feel at home down back," he said.

"It was more horses for courses this year. We were lacking a bit down forward and I was happy to play my role down there, but definitely feel more comfortable down back."

Griffin Logue spoils the ball during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Logue has settled into a place in Middle Park with Tucker and his partner, arriving back from America with the house set up and ready to live in, poised for the next chapter of his football career.

"Moving with him makes the move much easier," he said. "I'm living with him too. Certainly making the move with someone you know, someone you're close with, makes the move much easier. I'm very close with 'Tucks', so I'm very excited to continue our relationship."

With top-five picks Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw arriving at Arden Street for the first time as Kangaroos on Wednesday – ahead of three more signings (plus the re-listed Kayne Turner) via the Rookie Draft – following an off-season of widespread change inside the football department, Logue is far from the only fresh face determined to make his mark at North Melbourne in 2023.