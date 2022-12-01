Jed Anderson marks the ball during North Melbourne's round 20 clash with Essendon at Marvel Stadium on July 31, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

DELISTED North Melbourne midfielder Jed Anderson is set to join Gold Coast's rookie list via the pre-season supplemental selection period and start at the Suns on Monday.

Gold Coast has been in discussions with the 28-year-old about extending his AFL career in recent months, after Anderson wasn’t offered another contract by the Kangaroos.

Anderson aims, fires and scores ripper Jed Anderson gives the Roos some life with this awesome shot on the left

After exploring other options to recruit Anderson, the former Roo and Hawk – who was originally pre-listed by Greater Western Sydney – will now add to Stuart Dew's midfield depth at Metricon Stadium.

Anderson played 89 games for North Melbourne across seven seasons at Arden Street, including 14 in 2022 after a delayed start to the year, following 10 games in two seasons at Waverley Park.

The Suns have also invited former Port Adelaide forward Boyd Woodcock, Frankston forward Brodie McLaughlin and academy graduate Brinn Little to train with the club ahead of Christmas.

Boyd Woodcock in action during Southport's clash against the Northern Bullants in round 13 of the 2022 VFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Woodcock put his name back on the radar of AFL recruiters during a dominant season for Southport in the VFL where he finished runner-up in both the J.J. Liston Trophy and VFL Coaches MVP, after averaging 27.9 disposals and 105.2 ranking points across 20 games.

The 22-year-old was delisted at the end of 2021 after playing 12 games across three seasons at Alberton, before moving to Queensland to join the Sharks.

McLaughlin is also set for a trial after overcoming an injury interrupted few seasons to make his mark with the Dolphins in 2022.

Brodie McLaughlin celebrates kicking a goal in the round 11 VFL match between Coburg and Frankston at Piranha Park on June 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 25-year-old kicked 24 goals from 12 games this year, including two bags of four that attracted a little bit of attention.

It is understood that another club is monitoring McLaughlin and could look to give him a chance to train between now and the SSP deadline on February 15, if the Suns go for a different option.

Little was named Gold Coast's academy player of the year after an impressive season as an intercept defender where he also represented the Allies.

Brinn Little completes the sprint test during the 2022 AFL State Draft Combine on October 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast has been actively looking to add some experienced players to its list in recent months, speaking to a handful of options across the country before adding delisted Fremantle midfielder Conor Blakely and ex-Greater Western Sydney defender Jake Stein via Wednesday's Rookie Draft.

The club used last year’s pre-season supplemental selection period to sign Magarey Medallist James Tsitas from Woodville-West Torrens after looking at former top-ten pick Nathan Freeman and South Australian pair Morgan Ferres and Lewis Rayson.