PREMIER Geelong has confirmed its new jumper numbers, with Joel Selwood's No.14 left vacant.

All eyes were on whether the No.14 would be taken after Selwood's retirement following 355 games and four premierships with the Cats.

But it has been left vacant as the club's nine new arrivals were given their numbers.

Tanner Bruhn has taken the No.4 previously worn by Shaun Higgins, who retired last year.

Jack Bowes (No.12), Jhye Clark (No.13), Phoenix Foster (No.19) and Osca Riccardi (No.21) were also given their numbers.

Recruit Jack Bowes in Geelong colours. Picture: Geelong FC

Oscar Murdoch will wear No.31, Irish recruit Oisin Mullin will don No.34, Ollie Henry has taken No.36 and Ted Clohesy was given No.40.

16. Max Michalanney, 22. Izak Rankine, 31. Billy Dowling, 40. Hugh Bond

5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White

13. Blake Acres, 14. Ollie Hollands, 26. Lachie Cowan, 31. Harry Lemmey, 32. Jaxon Binns





4. Brayden Maynard, 6. Tom Mitchell, 11. Dan McStay, 16. Ed Allan, 17. Billy Frampton, 23. Bobby Hill, 24. Jakob Ryan, 29. Joe Richards, 35. Nick Daicos

Brayden Maynard will wear the No.4 for Collingwood in 2023. Picture: Collingwood FC

5. Elijah Tsatas, 10. Sam Weideman, 12. Will Setterfield, 18. Lewis Hayes, 33. Alwyn Davey jnr, 36. Jayden Davey, 38. Rhett Montgomerie, 45. Anthony Munkara

12. Hugh Davies, 18. Tom Emmett, 19. Josh Corbett, 22. Max Knobel, 34. Corey Wagner, 37. Josh Draper, 42. Liam Reidy, 45. Conrad Williams

Fremantle recruits Luke Jackson and Jaeger O'Meara during a training session on November 30, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

4. Tanner Bruhn, 12. Jack Bowes, 13. Jhye Clark, 19. Phoenix Foster, 21. Osca Riccardi, 31. Oscar Murdoch, 34. Oisin Mullin, 36. Ollie Henry, 40. Ted Clohesy

3. Sam Flanders, 16. Tom Berry, 17. Jed Anderson, 19. Bailey Humphrey, 22. Ben Long, 26. Connor Blakely, 38. Lloyd Johnston, 42. Jake Stein

2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee

3. Jai Newcombe, 7. Ned Reeves, 10. Karl Amon, 17. Lloyd Meek, 21. Cooper Stephens, 26. Fergus Greene, 28. Cam Mackenzie, 37. Josh Weddle, 41. Josh Bennetts, 42. Bailey Macdonald, 43. Jack O'Sullivan, 44. Henry Hustwaite

"We all watch our old number and hope they make you proud in some way." 💛



2. Jacob van Rooyen, 6. Brodie Grundy, 12. Lachie Hunter, 19. Josh Schache, 21. Matt Jefferson, 26. Jed Adams, 28. Will Verrall, 29. Joel Smith, 38. Oliver Sestan, 43. Kyah Farris-White

Fresh numbers for eight new Demons + two existing Demons. 👀



Check out the finalised jumpers for 2023.👇



3. Harry Sheezel, 6. George Wardlaw, 13. Darcy Tucker, 14. Liam Shiels, 15. Daniel Howe, 19. Griffin Logue, 33. Brayden George, 37. Cooper Harvey, 41. Blake Drury, 45. Hamish Free

ʙᴀᴄᴋ ɪɴ ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ.



6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans

10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper, 44. Seth Campbell, 45. Tylar Young, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith

Maurice Rioli jnr will don the No.10 jumper in 2023. Picture: Richmond FC

10. Mitch Owens, 18. Jack Hayes, 21. Zaine Cordy, 25. Mattaes Phillipou, 31. James Van Es, 39. Olli Hotton, 40. Isaac Keeler, 41. Angus McLennan

Make it your own, boys!



10. Aaron Francis, 18. Jacob Konstanty, 25. Cooper Vickery, 28. Will Edwards, 32. Jaiden Magor, 35. Caleb Mitchell, 40. Cameron Owen

The Sydney Swans have confirmed all guernsey numbers for the 2023 season, with our new recruits assigned numbers that have been previously worn by either a premiership winner of the club, or Swans Hall of Fame member.



5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel

3. Cody Weightman, 5. Jedd Busslinger, 7. Rory Lobb, 8. Charlie Clarke, 12. Harvey Gallagher, 13. Oskar Baker, 19. Liam Jones