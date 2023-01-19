PREMIER Geelong has confirmed its new jumper numbers, with Joel Selwood's No.14 left vacant.
All eyes were on whether the No.14 would be taken after Selwood's retirement following 355 games and four premierships with the Cats.
But it has been left vacant as the club's nine new arrivals were given their numbers.
Tanner Bruhn has taken the No.4 previously worn by Shaun Higgins, who retired last year.
Jack Bowes (No.12), Jhye Clark (No.13), Phoenix Foster (No.19) and Osca Riccardi (No.21) were also given their numbers.
Oscar Murdoch will wear No.31, Irish recruit Oisin Mullin will don No.34, Ollie Henry has taken No.36 and Ted Clohesy was given No.40.
16. Max Michalanney, 22. Izak Rankine, 31. Billy Dowling, 40. Hugh Bond
5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White
13. Blake Acres, 14. Ollie Hollands, 26. Lachie Cowan, 31. Harry Lemmey, 32. Jaxon Binns
4. Brayden Maynard, 6. Tom Mitchell, 11. Dan McStay, 16. Ed Allan, 17. Billy Frampton, 23. Bobby Hill, 24. Jakob Ryan, 29. Joe Richards, 35. Nick Daicos
5. Elijah Tsatas, 10. Sam Weideman, 12. Will Setterfield, 18. Lewis Hayes, 33. Alwyn Davey jnr, 36. Jayden Davey, 38. Rhett Montgomerie, 45. Anthony Munkara
12. Hugh Davies, 18. Tom Emmett, 19. Josh Corbett, 22. Max Knobel, 34. Corey Wagner, 37. Josh Draper, 42. Liam Reidy, 45. Conrad Williams
4. Tanner Bruhn, 12. Jack Bowes, 13. Jhye Clark, 19. Phoenix Foster, 21. Osca Riccardi, 31. Oscar Murdoch, 34. Oisin Mullin, 36. Ollie Henry, 40. Ted Clohesy
3. Sam Flanders, 16. Tom Berry, 17. Jed Anderson, 19. Bailey Humphrey, 22. Ben Long, 26. Connor Blakely, 38. Lloyd Johnston, 42. Jake Stein
2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee
3. Jai Newcombe, 7. Ned Reeves, 10. Karl Amon, 17. Lloyd Meek, 21. Cooper Stephens, 26. Fergus Greene, 28. Cam Mackenzie, 37. Josh Weddle, 41. Josh Bennetts, 42. Bailey Macdonald, 43. Jack O'Sullivan, 44. Henry Hustwaite
2. Jacob van Rooyen, 6. Brodie Grundy, 12. Lachie Hunter, 19. Josh Schache, 21. Matt Jefferson, 26. Jed Adams, 28. Will Verrall, 29. Joel Smith, 38. Oliver Sestan, 43. Kyah Farris-White
3. Harry Sheezel, 6. George Wardlaw, 13. Darcy Tucker, 14. Liam Shiels, 15. Daniel Howe, 19. Griffin Logue, 33. Brayden George, 37. Cooper Harvey, 41. Blake Drury, 45. Hamish Free
6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans
10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper, 44. Seth Campbell, 45. Tylar Young, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith
10. Mitch Owens, 18. Jack Hayes, 21. Zaine Cordy, 25. Mattaes Phillipou, 31. James Van Es, 39. Olli Hotton, 40. Isaac Keeler, 41. Angus McLennan
10. Aaron Francis, 18. Jacob Konstanty, 25. Cooper Vickery, 28. Will Edwards, 32. Jaiden Magor, 35. Caleb Mitchell, 40. Cameron Owen
5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel
3. Cody Weightman, 5. Jedd Busslinger, 7. Rory Lobb, 8. Charlie Clarke, 12. Harvey Gallagher, 13. Oskar Baker, 19. Liam Jones