Jedd Busslinger after being picked by the Western Bulldogs at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

FIRST-round draftee Jedd Busslinger will wear the No.5 jumper at the Western Bulldogs in 2023, taking over from departed midfield star, Josh Dunkley.

The Bulldogs confirmed a further four new jumper numbers on Monday, with fellow draftees Charlie Clarke (No.8, made vacant by Stef Martin) and Harvey Gallagher (No.12, made vacant by Zaine Cordy) also getting their new numbers.

Oskar Baker, who has joined the Dogs from Melbourne, will wear the No.13 made vacant by Josh Schache, who himself has moved the other way to the Demons.

Elsewhere, Jai Newcombe will wear the famous Hawthorn No.3, previously worn by the likes of Leigh Matthews and Jordan Lewis and most recently by Tom Mitchell.

Following Ben McEvoy's retirement, Hawks ruckman Ned Reeves will take the No.7 after previously wearing No.37.

Karl Amon has been handed the No.10 and Lloyd Meek will wear No.17 after their arrivals in the off-season.

A complete list of our new jumper numbers in 2023.

Cooper Stephens (No.21), Fergus Greene (No.26), Cam Mackenzie (No.28), Josh Weddle (No.37), Josh Bennetts (No.41), Bailey Macdonald (No.42), Jack O'Sullivan (No.43) and Henry Hustwaite (No.44) were also handed their numbers.

Meanwhile, St Kilda also confirmed its jumper numbers.

No.10 pick in the NAB AFL Draft, Mattaes Phillipou will wear No.25, donned in 2022 by the retired Dean Kent.

Mitch Owens has switched to No.10 – previously worn by Dan Hannebery – and Jack Hayes has taken the No.18 in which Paddy Ryder starred.

Zaine Cordy (No.21), James Van Es (No.31), Olli Hotton (No.39), Isaac Keeler (No.40) and Angus McLennan (No.41) also received their numbers.

16. Max Michalanney, 22. Izak Rankine, 31. Billy Dowling, 40. Hugh Bond

Guernsey numbers are in

5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White

13. Blake Acres, 14. Ollie Hollands, 26. Lachie Cowan, 31. Harry Lemmey, 32. Jaxon Binns





4. Brayden Maynard, 6. Tom Mitchell, 11. Dan McStay, 16. Ed Allan, 17. Billy Frampton, 23. Bobby Hill, 24. Jakob Ryan, 29. Joe Richards, 35. Nick Daicos

Brayden Maynard will wear the No.4 for Collingwood in 2023. Picture: Collingwood FC

2. Jaeger O'Meara, 9. Luke Jackson

Fremantle recruits Luke Jackson and Jaeger O'Meara during a training session on November 30, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee

The jumper numbers for our eight new GIANTS have been revealed

3. Jai Newcombe, 7. Ned Reeves, 10. Karl Amon, 17. Lloyd Meek, 21. Cooper Stephens, 26. Fergus Greene, 28. Cam Mackenzie, 37. Josh Weddle, 41. Josh Bennetts, 42. Bailey Macdonald, 43. Jack O'Sullivan, 44. Henry Hustwaite

"We all watch our old number and hope they make you proud in some way."



Watch as Sam connected with some of our past players to help determine our new jumper numbers for 2023.

2. Jacob van Rooyen, 6. Brodie Grundy, 12. Lachie Hunter, 19. Josh Schache, 21. Matt Jefferson, 26. Jed Adams, 28. Will Verrall, 29. Joel Smith, 38. Oliver Sestan, 43. Kyah Farris-White

Fresh numbers for eight new Demons + two existing Demons.



Check out the finalised jumpers for 2023.



📝 | https://t.co/FWsqN9ptu8 — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) December 7, 2022

3. Harry Sheezel, 6. George Wardlaw, 13. Darcy Tucker, 14. Liam Shiels, 15. Daniel Howe, 19. Griffin Logue, 33. Brayden George, 37. Cooper Harvey, 41. Blake Drury, 45. Hamish Free

ʙᴀᴄᴋ ɪɴ ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ.



Our recruits have been assigned their numbers, and on the field they'll sport a vintage North Melbourne aesthetic 💾 — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) December 5, 2022

6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans

Passing the torch

10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper, 44. Seth Campbell, 45. Tylar Young, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith

Maurice Rioli jnr will don the No.10 jumper in 2023. Picture: Richmond FC

10. Mitch Owens, 18. Jack Hayes, 21. Zaine Cordy, 25. Mattaes Phillipou, 31. James Van Es, 39. Olli Hotton, 40. Isaac Keeler, 41. Angus McLennan

Make it your own, boys!



Our new Sainters received their numbers while a few fan favourites claimed new digits. — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) December 9, 2022

5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel

Our 2022 Draft Class.

3. Cody Weightman, 5. Jedd Busslinger, 7. Rory Lobb, 8. Charlie Clarke, 12. Harvey Gallagher, 13. Oskar Baker, 19. Liam Jones