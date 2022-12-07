HIGH-PROFILE Melbourne recruit Brodie Grundy will slot straight into the No.6 guernsey left vacant by the departed Luke Jackson.
Grundy, who moved from Collingwood in exchange for pick No.27 during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, is expected to form a powerful ruck combination with captain Max Gawn.
Fellow trade acquisitions Lachie Hunter (No.12) and Josh Schache (No.19) fill the jumpers of Toby Bedford and Fraser Rosman, respectively.
INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023
The club's top pick at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft, Matt Jefferson, will take on the No.21 jumper, with forward Jacob van Rooyen moving to No.2, which was worn most recently by club life member and 302-game Demon Nathan Jones.
Joel Smith will move to No.29 (formerly No.44), a number his father Shaun wore in his 62 games in the red and blue.
Other new draftees Jed Adams (No.26), Will Verrall (No.28), Oliver Sestan (No.38) and Kyah Farris-White (No.43) also received their new numbers on Wednesday.
16. Max Michalanney, 22. Izak Rankine, 31. Billy Dowling, 40. Hugh Bond
5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White
35. Nick Daicos
2. Jaeger O'Meara, 9. Luke Jackson
2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee
2. Jacob van Rooyen, 6. Brodie Grundy, 12. Lachie Hunter, 19. Josh Schache, 21. Matt Jefferson, 26. Jed Adams, 28. Will Verrall, 29. Joel Smith, 38. Oliver Sestan, 43. Kyah Farris-White
3. Harry Sheezel, 6. George Wardlaw, 13. Darcy Tucker, 14. Liam Shiels, 15. Daniel Howe, 19. Griffin Logue, 33. Brayden George, 37. Cooper Harvey, 41. Blake Drury, 45. Hamish Free
6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans
10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper, 44. Seth Campbell, 45. Tylar Young, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith
5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel
3. Cody Weightman, 7. Rory Lobb, 19. Liam Jones