FREMANTLE has decided to leave the jumper numbers of two of their greats vacant for now, while Aaron Francis has been handed the No.10 at Sydney.
The Dockers had already confirmed numbers for recruits Luke Jackson (No.9), Jaeger O'Meara (No.2) and Josh Corbett (No.19).
On Wednesday, Fremantle announced another seven new numbers.
Hugh Davies (No.12), Tom Emmett (No.18), Max Knobel (No.22), Corey Wagner (No.34), Josh Draper (No.37), Liam Reidy (No.42) and Conrad Williams (No.45) have been given their numbers.
The Dockers said, "at this stage", they were leaving David Mundy's No.16 and Matthew Pavlich's No.29 vacant.
Mundy played 376 games in the number for the Dockers before retiring at season's end.
Luke Valente had been handed the No.29 but retired in January.
The Swans' numbers have also been confirmed with new arrival Francis taking the No.10.
It is a number with huge significance at Sydney, having been worn previously by Bob Pratt, Barry Mitchell and Paul Williams.
Jacob Konstanty (No.18), Cooper Vickery (No.25), Will Edwards (No.28), Jaiden Magor (No.32), Caleb Mitchell (No.35) and Cameron Owen (No.40) were also given their numbers.
16. Max Michalanney, 22. Izak Rankine, 31. Billy Dowling, 40. Hugh Bond
5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White
13. Blake Acres, 14. Ollie Hollands, 26. Lachie Cowan, 31. Harry Lemmey, 32. Jaxon Binns
4. Brayden Maynard, 6. Tom Mitchell, 11. Dan McStay, 16. Ed Allan, 17. Billy Frampton, 23. Bobby Hill, 24. Jakob Ryan, 29. Joe Richards, 35. Nick Daicos
5. Elijah Tsatas, 10. Sam Weideman, 12. Will Setterfield, 18. Lewis Hayes, 33. Alwyn Davey jnr, 36. Jayden Davey, 38. Rhett Montgomerie, 45. Anthony Munkara
12. Hugh Davies, 18. Tom Emmett, 19. Josh Corbett, 22. Max Knobel, 34. Corey Wagner, 37. Josh Draper, 42. Liam Reidy, 45. Conrad Williams
TBD
3. Sam Flanders, 16. Tom Berry, 17. Jed Anderson, 19. Bailey Humphrey, 22. Ben Long, 26. Connor Blakely, 38. Lloyd Johnston, 42. Jake Stein
2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee
3. Jai Newcombe, 7. Ned Reeves, 10. Karl Amon, 17. Lloyd Meek, 21. Cooper Stephens, 26. Fergus Greene, 28. Cam Mackenzie, 37. Josh Weddle, 41. Josh Bennetts, 42. Bailey Macdonald, 43. Jack O'Sullivan, 44. Henry Hustwaite
2. Jacob van Rooyen, 6. Brodie Grundy, 12. Lachie Hunter, 19. Josh Schache, 21. Matt Jefferson, 26. Jed Adams, 28. Will Verrall, 29. Joel Smith, 38. Oliver Sestan, 43. Kyah Farris-White
3. Harry Sheezel, 6. George Wardlaw, 13. Darcy Tucker, 14. Liam Shiels, 15. Daniel Howe, 19. Griffin Logue, 33. Brayden George, 37. Cooper Harvey, 41. Blake Drury, 45. Hamish Free
6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans
10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper, 44. Seth Campbell, 45. Tylar Young, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith
10. Mitch Owens, 18. Jack Hayes, 21. Zaine Cordy, 25. Mattaes Phillipou, 31. James Van Es, 39. Olli Hotton, 40. Isaac Keeler, 41. Angus McLennan
10. Aaron Francis, 18. Jacob Konstanty, 25. Cooper Vickery, 28. Will Edwards, 32. Jaiden Magor, 35. Caleb Mitchell, 40. Cameron Owen
5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel
3. Cody Weightman, 5. Jedd Busslinger, 7. Rory Lobb, 8. Charlie Clarke, 12. Harvey Gallagher, 13. Oskar Baker, 19. Liam Jones