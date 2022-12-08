Harry Lemmey, Ollie Hollands, Jaxon Binns and Lachie Cowan after being drafted to Carlton in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Carlton FC

CARLTON'S sole recruit from this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, Blake Acres, has received the lowest number available on the Blues' list, with the dynamic wingman to wear No.13 for the upcoming season.

It's lucky for some, with five Carlton players having worn the No.13 in premiership wins, starting with Vin Gardiner in 1915 and most recently with Mil Hanna in 1995.

Acres will have a fellow new Blue as his locker buddy, with Ollie Hollands to wear the No.14 jumper.

Starting off. This is one you've all wanted for weeks.



Whatever a Blacres dozen is has always confused us, tbh 🧑‍🍳

Hollands' fellow Carlton-supporting draftee, Lachie Cowan, will take ownership of the No.26 guernsey.

Originally from Tasmania, Cowan wears the number most famously worn at Carlton by David Rhys-Jones, who was also a premiership captain for North Launceston in the Tasmanian State League.

Fellow draftees Harry Lemmey and Jaxon Binns will wear the No.31 and No.32, respectively.

Lemmey's No.31 was worn by the great Ron Barassi in his time at the Navy Blues.

16. Max Michalanney, 22. Izak Rankine, 31. Billy Dowling, 40. Hugh Bond

Guernsey numbers are in 👀🚨

5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White

13. Blake Acres, 14. Ollie Hollands, 26. Lachie Cowan, 31. Harry Lemmey, 32. Jaxon Binns





35. Nick Daicos

TBD

2. Jaeger O'Meara, 9. Luke Jackson

Fremantle recruits Luke Jackson and Jaeger O'Meara during a training session on November 30, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

TBD

TBD

2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee

The jumper numbers for our eight new GIANTS have been revealed 👀

3. Jai Newcombe, 7. Ned Reeves, 10. Karl Amon

"We all watch our old number and hope they make you proud in some way." 💛



Watch as Sam connected with some of our past players to help determine our new jumper numbers for 2023.

2. Jacob van Rooyen, 6. Brodie Grundy, 12. Lachie Hunter, 19. Josh Schache, 21. Matt Jefferson, 26. Jed Adams, 28. Will Verrall, 29. Joel Smith, 38. Oliver Sestan, 43. Kyah Farris-White

Fresh numbers for eight new Demons + two existing Demons. 👀



Check out the finalised jumpers for 2023.👇



📝 | https://t.co/FWsqN9ptu8 — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) December 7, 2022

3. Harry Sheezel, 6. George Wardlaw, 13. Darcy Tucker, 14. Liam Shiels, 15. Daniel Howe, 19. Griffin Logue, 33. Brayden George, 37. Cooper Harvey, 41. Blake Drury, 45. Hamish Free

ʙᴀᴄᴋ ɪɴ ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ.



Our recruits have been assigned their numbers, and on the field they'll sport a vintage North Melbourne aesthetic 💾

6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans

Passing the torch ❤️‍🔥

10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper, 44. Seth Campbell, 45. Tylar Young, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith

Maurice Rioli jnr will don the No.10 jumper in 2023. Picture: Richmond FC

TBD

TBD

5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel

Our 2022 Draft Class.

3. Cody Weightman, 7. Rory Lobb, 19. Liam Jones