CARLTON'S sole recruit from this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, Blake Acres, has received the lowest number available on the Blues' list, with the dynamic wingman to wear No.13 for the upcoming season.
It's lucky for some, with five Carlton players having worn the No.13 in premiership wins, starting with Vin Gardiner in 1915 and most recently with Mil Hanna in 1995.
Acres will have a fellow new Blue as his locker buddy, with Ollie Hollands to wear the No.14 jumper.
Hollands' fellow Carlton-supporting draftee, Lachie Cowan, will take ownership of the No.26 guernsey.
Originally from Tasmania, Cowan wears the number most famously worn at Carlton by David Rhys-Jones, who was also a premiership captain for North Launceston in the Tasmanian State League.
Fellow draftees Harry Lemmey and Jaxon Binns will wear the No.31 and No.32, respectively.
Lemmey's No.31 was worn by the great Ron Barassi in his time at the Navy Blues.
