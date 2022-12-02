Brisbane recruit Jack Gunston in front of his new locker. Picture: Brisbane Lions

FORMER Hawthorn star Jack Gunston will remain in the No.19 jumper at his new club Brisbane.

The sharpshooter, who booted 410 goals in the brown and gold after crossing from Adelaide, takes over the number from Henry Smith, who will move to 25 after Dan McStay's departure to Collingwood.

Fellow star recruit Josh Dunkley will don the No.5, the same number he wore at the Western Bulldogs, while former Bomber Conor McKenna has picked No.26.

Will Ashcroft, who was taken with pick two in last week's NAB AFL Draft, will wear No.8, while fellow father-son selection Jaspa Fletcher has opted for No.28.

Jaspa Fletcher and Will Ashcroft pose for a photo at Marvel Stadium on November 29, 2022 after being drafted by Brisbane. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Rookie pick-up Darryl McDowell-White will run out in the No.50 he wore in the VFL, with Queensland zone selection Shadeau Brain taking over the No.34 previously worn by Blake Coleman, who moves to 13.

Meanwhile, exciting Tiger cub Maurice Rioli jnr has received the No.10 jumper from triple premiership star Shane Edwards, who retired at the end of the season after 303 games in the yellow and black.

Rioli wore the No.49 in 17 games, including 15 in 2022 in which he kicked 14 goals.

The club previously announced numbers for recruits Tim Taranto (14) and Jacob Hopper (22).

Fremantle newbie Jaeger O'Meara will wear No.2, with fellow gun recruit Luke Jackson to don the No.9.

At Port Adelaide, Jason Horne-Francis takes on the No.18 jumper, with Zak Butters landing the revered No.9 from the retired Robbie Gray.

Western Bulldogs recruit Rory Lobb will don No.7 and Liam Jones takes on No.19 from Cody Weightman, who moves to the revered No.3 previously worn by the likes of Ted Whitten and Chris Grant.

Collingwood's Nick Daicos will continue to wear the No.35 - his father Peter's old number - for a second season, breaking with a decade-long club tradition.

Other clubs will announce their jumper numbers over the coming weeks.

22. Izak Rankine

5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White

35. Nick Daicos

2. Jaeger O'Meara, 9. Luke Jackson

Fremantle recruits Luke Jackson and Jaeger O'Meara during a training session on November 30, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans

10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper

Maurice Rioli jnr will don the No.10 jumper in 2023. Picture: Richmond FC

3. Cody Weightman, 7. Rory Lobb, 19. Liam Jones