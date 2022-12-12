Sam Flanders in action during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BEN LONG will step into Izak Rankine's old No.22 at Gold Coast, while Sam Flanders has moved into No.3.

Rankine departed the Suns for Adelaide during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, while Long arrived from St Kilda.

Long wore No.21 at the Saints this year, but will take the No.22 previously donned by Rankine at Gold Coast.

Flanders, meanwhile, has taken No.3 after Jack Bowes' departure to Geelong, moving up from his previous No.26.

Former Docker Connor Blakely has taken No.26.

Tom Berry (No.16), Jed Anderson (No.17), Bailey Humphrey (No.19), Lloyd Johnston (No.38) and Jake Stein (No.42) were also handed their numbers.

Fresh digits for your Tuesday 👀 pic.twitter.com/GaD36PXIwQ — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) December 12, 2022

16. Max Michalanney, 22. Izak Rankine, 31. Billy Dowling, 40. Hugh Bond

Guernsey numbers are in 👀🚨#weflyasone — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) December 6, 2022

5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White

13. Blake Acres, 14. Ollie Hollands, 26. Lachie Cowan, 31. Harry Lemmey, 32. Jaxon Binns





4. Brayden Maynard, 6. Tom Mitchell, 11. Dan McStay, 16. Ed Allan, 17. Billy Frampton, 23. Bobby Hill, 24. Jakob Ryan, 29. Joe Richards, 35. Nick Daicos

Brayden Maynard will wear the No.4 for Collingwood in 2023. Picture: Collingwood FC

TBD

2. Jaeger O'Meara, 9. Luke Jackson

Fremantle recruits Luke Jackson and Jaeger O'Meara during a training session on November 30, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

TBD

3. Sam Flanders, 16. Tom Berry, 17. Jed Anderson, 19. Bailey Humphrey, 22. Ben Long, 26. Connor Blakely, 38. Lloyd Johnston, 42. Jake Stein

2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee

The jumper numbers for our eight new GIANTS have been revealed 👀 #BigBigSound — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) December 4, 2022

3. Jai Newcombe, 7. Ned Reeves, 10. Karl Amon, 17. Lloyd Meek, 21. Cooper Stephens, 26. Fergus Greene, 28. Cam Mackenzie, 37. Josh Weddle, 41. Josh Bennetts, 42. Bailey Macdonald, 43. Jack O'Sullivan, 44. Henry Hustwaite

“We all watch our old number and hope they make you proud in some way." 💛



Watch as Sam connected with some of our past players to help determine our new jumper numbers for 2023. pic.twitter.com/Z9RWD5UnMY — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) December 7, 2022

2. Jacob van Rooyen, 6. Brodie Grundy, 12. Lachie Hunter, 19. Josh Schache, 21. Matt Jefferson, 26. Jed Adams, 28. Will Verrall, 29. Joel Smith, 38. Oliver Sestan, 43. Kyah Farris-White

Fresh numbers for eight new Demons + two existing Demons. 👀



Check out the finalised jumpers for 2023.👇



📝 | https://t.co/FWsqN9ptu8 — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) December 7, 2022

3. Harry Sheezel, 6. George Wardlaw, 13. Darcy Tucker, 14. Liam Shiels, 15. Daniel Howe, 19. Griffin Logue, 33. Brayden George, 37. Cooper Harvey, 41. Blake Drury, 45. Hamish Free

ʙᴀᴄᴋ ɪɴ ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ.



Our recruits have been assigned their numbers, and on the field they'll sport a vintage North Melbourne aesthetic 💾 — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) December 5, 2022

6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans

Passing the torch ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/aKU1byrBZz — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 22, 2022

10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper, 44. Seth Campbell, 45. Tylar Young, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith

Maurice Rioli jnr will don the No.10 jumper in 2023. Picture: Richmond FC

10. Mitch Owens, 18. Jack Hayes, 21. Zaine Cordy, 25. Mattaes Phillipou, 31. James Van Es, 39. Olli Hotton, 40. Isaac Keeler, 41. Angus McLennan

Make it your own, boys!



Our new Sainters received their numbers while a few fan favourites claimed new digits. — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) December 9, 2022

TBD

5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel

Our 2022 Draft Class. pic.twitter.com/t4nSGIiswr — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) December 5, 2022

3. Cody Weightman, 5. Jedd Busslinger, 7. Rory Lobb, 8. Charlie Clarke, 12. Harvey Gallagher, 13. Oskar Baker, 19. Liam Jones