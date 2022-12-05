New Eagles Noah Long, Tyrell Dewar, Coby Burgiel, Harry Barnett, Reuben Ginbey, Jordyn Baker and Elijah Hewett. Picture: @WestCoastEagles Twitter

FIRST-ROUND draftees Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett will wear famous numbers at West Coast.

Previously worn by the likes of premiership players Chad Fletcher, Chris Masten and Craig Turley, Ginbey will take No.7 at the Eagles.

Hewett, meanwhile, will wear the No.8 that previously belonged to the likes of Beau Waters and Jack Redden.

Having arrived from Melbourne as a free agent, Jayden Hunt will take No.5, while young ruckman Harry Barnett will wear the No.30 made famous by Peter Matera.

Noah Long and Coby Burgiel will wear No.44 and No.45 respectively.

Next Generation Academy duo Jordyn Baker (No.38) and Tyrell Dewar (No.43) were also allocated their numbers.

22. Izak Rankine

5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White

35. Nick Daicos

2. Jaeger O'Meara, 9. Luke Jackson

Fremantle recruits Luke Jackson and Jaeger O'Meara during a training session on November 30, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee

The jumper numbers for our eight new GIANTS have been revealed 👀 #BigBigSound — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) December 4, 2022

6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans

Passing the torch ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/aKU1byrBZz — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 22, 2022

10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper

Maurice Rioli jnr will don the No.10 jumper in 2023. Picture: Richmond FC

5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel

Our 2022 Draft Class. pic.twitter.com/t4nSGIiswr — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) December 5, 2022

3. Cody Weightman, 7. Rory Lobb, 19. Liam Jones