FIRST-ROUND draftees Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett will wear famous numbers at West Coast.
Previously worn by the likes of premiership players Chad Fletcher, Chris Masten and Craig Turley, Ginbey will take No.7 at the Eagles.
Hewett, meanwhile, will wear the No.8 that previously belonged to the likes of Beau Waters and Jack Redden.
Having arrived from Melbourne as a free agent, Jayden Hunt will take No.5, while young ruckman Harry Barnett will wear the No.30 made famous by Peter Matera.
Noah Long and Coby Burgiel will wear No.44 and No.45 respectively.
Next Generation Academy duo Jordyn Baker (No.38) and Tyrell Dewar (No.43) were also allocated their numbers.
22. Izak Rankine
5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White
TBD
35. Nick Daicos
TBD
2. Jaeger O'Meara, 9. Luke Jackson
TBD
TBD
2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee
TBD
TBD
TBD
6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans
10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper
TBD
TBD
5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel
3. Cody Weightman, 7. Rory Lobb, 19. Liam Jones