Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw after the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- First day at school for new North draftees Sheezel, Wardlaw and Harvey

- North footy boss Todd Viney on the 'great energy' at new-look Arden St

- Sheezel eyes huge summer in the gym ahead of early AFL impact

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.