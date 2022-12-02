No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman during his first training session with the GWS Giants. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney's newest draftees, including No.1 pick Aaron Cadman, hit the training track for the first time with their new club on Friday.

The Giants added seven new players to their list across the three days of the NAB AFL Draft, including five players in the first 34 picks.

After selecting key forward Cadman at pick No.1, local Academy product Harry Rowston at pick No.16 and small forward Darcy Jones at pick 21 on night one, the Giants continued to add to their young list on night two with versatile tall Max Gruzewski and forward Toby McMullin.

WHO DID YOU PICK? The full rundown on every club's 2022 draft haul

The club also pre-listed local NSW products Nick Madden and Jason Gillbee as Category B rookies ahead of the rookie draft on Wednesday, before adding former co-captain Phil Davis to the rookie list with pick No.3 in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Check out some of the best pics from Friday's training session below.

No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman during his first training session with the GWS Giants. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Harry Rowston during his first training session with GWS. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Max Gruzewski during his first training session with GWS. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Darcy Jones during his first training session with GWS. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Jason Gillbee leads the draftees during their first training session with GWS. Picture: Phil Hillyard