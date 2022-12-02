IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- There's some familiar faces as the Saints return to training ahead of their 150th anniversary
- Lenny Hayes' celebrated homecoming
- Saints footy manager Geoff Walsh outlines the new-look footy department
- Marcus Windhager and Bradley Hill look set for a big year on the field
- Nick Coffield and Jack Hayes edging back from ACL injuries
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.