BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has felt no need to address in-depth the Hawthorn racism scandal with his Lions players, stressing he has a "clear conscience" and has the squad's trust.

Fagan has denied any wrongdoing regarding allegations of mistreatment of First Nations players during his at Hawthorn, where was an assistant to Alastair Clarkson and served as football boss.

Both men have denied the allegations and are co-operating with an independent investigation into the claims.

The Lions full squad returned to training on Monday, with Fagan publicly addressing the allegations for the first time since they were reported in September.

"Probably the first couple of weeks (I struggled), not really knowing whether it was OK to walk down the street or not," he said.

"But after a while, I realised we can't live like that. So I've just been living normally since that point.

"I've got a very clear conscience. They say a clear conscience is the best sedative and I'm sleeping well."

Fagan said he never contemplated resigning during his voluntary stand down period and that he signed a confidentiality agreement last Friday ahead of the investigation.

He said there was no need to talk about it to his players, despite the shocking nature of the claims.

"I've worked with them for six years. And they trust me, they trust me. So there's been no need for a conversation," he said.

Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan ahead of Hawthorn's clash with Brisbane in round 22, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

"I know everyone's really interested in my thoughts on it, and I respect that, but you also have to respect the fact that it's going to remain private until ... the investigation is over."

Fagan said he is unclear as to when the investigation will reach a conclusion.

"We all thought it was going to be over by Christmas time, but it'll go longer than that," Fagan said.

"I'm just patiently waiting for my opportunity to speak at the investigation.

"You'd like it to happen soon rather than later. But I've got to be patient.

"We'll just wait and see what the investigation reveals."