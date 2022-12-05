Reuben Ginbey poses for a photo during the 2022 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's midfield looks set for an immediate injection of youth next season, with senior Eagle Dom Sheed backing draftee Reuben Ginbey to make an early impact in his debut season.

Ginbey, who was recruited by the Eagles with pick No.9 in last week's NAB AFL Draft, has been taken under Sheed's wing and doesn't look out of place with his AFL-ready frame.

FROM UNKNOWN TO 'BONA FIDE GUN' The Fyfe-esque draft bolter's meteoric rise

Sheed said the powerful teenager, who continued to ease into the pre-season program on Monday alongside first-year teammates including Elijah Hewett, added an exciting element to the Eagles' midfield.

"To have some good young talent come in is awesome for us, and I have no doubt he can have an immediate impact this pre-season and this season," Sheed said on Monday.

"He's got to work extremely hard, like anyone in the AFL, to make it, but he's got a good head on his shoulders.

"He's got to play to his strength as well, and as a young player you do get a bit of a licence to do that.

"Do everything right – I'm sure he will – and he could have a good career ahead of him."

Reuben Ginbey with West Coast coach Adam Simpson during the 2022 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 28, 2022.

Ginbey and Hewett, who will wear No.7 and No.8 respectively in 2023, were joined on Monday by the rest of the Eagles' draftees, including ruckman Harry Barnett, who jogged laps early with captain Luke Shuey.

Speedsters Noah Long and Coby Burgiel and rookie pair Jordyn Baker and Tyrell Dewar were also introduced to teammates on Monday.

For the main group, there was a long running session at Mineral Resources Park – led again by Jamie Cripps, Andrew Gaff and Jai Cully – before some skills and ball-movement work, with the Eagles due to hold a time trial on Wednesday.

Star midfielder Elliot Yeo and key forward Jack Darling were among those on lighter duties.

Sheed, who was restricted to just one game last season because of ankle and lower leg injuries, is training with the main group after a big off-season of running and said he was targeting improvement in 2023.

"I feel fit and healthy now … just to be back amongst it is nice, but I'm not the only one," the premiership hero said.

"You've got Tom Cole, Oscar Allen, these sorts of blokes who are back now mixing in with the group, which is a positive, so it's something to launch off at the start of pre-season.

"I'm in my 10th year now at the club and one of the older boys, so hopefully I can get back to the sort of form I was in a couple of years ago and also improve and get even better."