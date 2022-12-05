COLLINGWOOD has finalised its coaching department for next year, signing former Adelaide defender Andy Otten as a development coach.

Otten spent the past few seasons working in development at Hawthorn after calling time on his 12-year career at Adelaide at the end of 2019.

The 33-year-old's appointment follows Jordan Roughead's decision to turn down an approach from Fremantle to become the Dockers' new AFLW coach, and instead work as Collingwood’s opposition and development coach for the 2023 season, as well as remain a senior assistant with the Pies' AFLW team.

Roughead retired midway through 2022 due to lingering shoulder and finger injuries.

Andy Otten in action at a Hawthorn training session on December 16, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Fraser has been appointed Craig Black’s replacement as VFL coach and will continue as the club’s head of development.

Brendon Bolton will look after the backline again and continue as director of coaching, while Justin Leppitsch will oversee the forwards and continue in his role as head of strategy.

Hayden Skipworth and Scott Selwood will coach the midfielders at the AIA Centre, while Neville Jetta will work closely with Leppitsch to help develop Collingwood’s forwards.

Chloe McMillan will combine her work within the women’s program with a role as a development coach under McRae, as one of nine women involved in the AFL women’s coach acceleration program.