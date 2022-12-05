CONNOR Rozee's move to the midfield this year has seen him win the John Cahill Medal as Port Adelaide's best and fairest player for the 2022 season.

The 22-year-old was an unsurprising winner after a breakout campaign that earned him a first All-Australian blazer.

Mark Blicavs and Connor Rozee after being selected in the All-Australian team during the 2022 AFL Awards on August 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Having started his AFL career in the forward line, Rozee went to a new level this year after being moved into the midfield.

His shift into the centre part-way through Port's round-five match against Carlton led to an upswing in the Power's fortunes this year, although he couldn't quite steer them into the finals after they had lost their opening five games of the season.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rozee rises to power with impressive outing Connor Rozee leads Port Adelaide to a win in the final game of the season

Rozee was the standout vote-getter on Monday night and finished 30 votes clear of Travis Boak in second spot, while just 11 votes separated Boak from Sam Powell-Pepper in fifth spot.

Rozee also claimed the Coaches' Award as the most improved player while Boak took home the Fos Williams Medal as best team man for the fourth consecutive year and the seventh time overall.

2022 John Cahill Medal

1. Connor Rozee - 132 votes

2. Travis Boak - 102

3. Dan Houston - 100

4. Ollie Wines - 93

5. Sam Powell-Pepper - 91

6. Todd Marshall - 84

7. Zak Butters - 83

8. Karl Amon - 82

9. Ryan Burton - 80

10. Jeremy Finlayson - 77

Fos Williams Medal (best team man): Travis Boak

Gavin Wanganeen Award (best player under 21): Lachie Jones

Coaches' Award (most improved): Connor Rozee

John McCarthy Award (for community service): Sam Mayes