IF THERE was one player new St Kilda coach Ross Lyon couldn't afford to lose, it was Max King.

While there is never a good time to undergo a shoulder reconstruction, the only positive from Tuesday's news is it's the start of December and not March, meaning King shouldn't miss too much football in 2023.

At this stage, St Kilda anticipates King to miss at least the first month of next season, which could mean a return in time for the League's new round, which will be played in South Australia in round five.

Max King reacts after missing a goal during round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

But St Kilda's new coaching panel – the club signed Lenny Hayes before Brett Ratten departed, then landed Robert Harvey and Brendon Goddard after Lyon returned – will need to develop some ideas to provide the Saints with alternative attacking weapons for the first month or so of the season.

Tim Membrey kicked the second-most goals for the Saints in 2022 with 34 majors – Jack Higgins was the only other Saint besides King to kick more than 20 – and will be a focal point, but there is an absence of obvious tall forward options.

Jack Hayes is recovering from the knee reconstruction he underwent in late April and is expected to work back into full training after Christmas, but the mature-age recruit will take some time to build into his second season after an ACL repair.

Tim Membrey celebrates a St Kilda goal against Fremantle in R17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Rowan Marshall has the capacity to become one of the best ruckmen in the AFL and is a key part of St Kilda's long-term future having signed a five-year deal in June. He could be used in attack while King is sidelined, with journeyman ruckman Tom Campbell an option to step in and do the bulk of the ruckwork.

Zaine Cordy was the only player who moved to RSEA Park during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, arriving from the Western Bulldogs as an unrestricted free agent. The 26-year-old played predominantly as a key defender at the Whitten Oval, but Luke Beveridge did use him as a forward in patches.

The arrival of the 2016 premiership player might allow Dougal Howard to be deployed as a key forward in a role similar to his final season at Port Adelaide, which came before he requested a trade, partly to return to his natural habitat in defence.

Then there is Cooper Sharman, Josh Battle and untried key-position prospect Matt Allison, who have all spent time at both ends of the ground during their time at the Saints.

Cooper Sharman celebrates a goal during the R9 clash between St Kilda and Geelong at Marvel Stadium on May 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The major frustration for King is he had made a bright start to his fifth pre-season at RSEA Park having added some size to his frame and impressed the new football department with his leadership during the first fortnight alongside fellow first-to-fourth-year players.

The fact is St Kilda lacks A-grade talent. Jack Steele and Jack Sinclair are the only two players on the list who have earned All-Australian selection. But King is the one player with the potential to be a superstar of the competition and he showed glimpses of his best with 52 goals to finish sixth in this year's Coleman Medal, having slotted 38 goals in 2021.

But now the 22-year-old will go under the knife on Wednesday – club doctor Tim Barbour worked to finalise the surgery on Tuesday afternoon – and spend Christmas in a sling before gradually strengthening his left shoulder in the first few months of 2023.

When Max's twin brother Ben ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in February, Gold Coast's chances of a maiden finals appearance looked over. But the form of free agency signing Mabior Chol (44 goals) and rookie recruit Levi Casboult (35) helped cover the loss and almost led the Suns to September.

St Kilda's list manager James Gallagher and the recruiting team at the Saints have already spent time assessing options outside the AFL, but there aren't ready-to-go players like Casboult waiting to be given a lifeline.

Sam Weideman was a player of interest during the Trade Period before the former top-10 pick was traded from Melbourne to Essendon on deadline day. The key forward would be mighty handy at Moorabbin right now, but no one could have seen this coming.

The Saints currently have two spots available on their rookie list and have already invited former Carlton half-back Liam Stocker and ex-Essendon key-position prospect Josh Eyre to audition for a lifeline via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

While it hasn't been a great start to the pre-season for St Kilda, King shouldn't miss too much football in 2023 if his recovery goes to plan.

He will get to work with new rehab coordinator Hal Marsden, who recently joined the club from the Western Force, and new head of strength and power Brad Newton, who moved to Linton Street during the off-season following four seasons at Greater Western Sydney.

But the untimely setback means Lyon and the new football department have even more work to do this summer.