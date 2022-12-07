Adam Treloar leaves the field after the warm up before the round 12 match between the Western Bulldogs and Geelong at Marvel Stadium on June 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Adam Treloar will follow a modified training program ahead of Christmas after undergoing off-season ankle surgery.

The 29-year-old underwent an operation in September to fix a problem he carried in the closing months of a 2022 campaign that ended in an elimination final loss to Fremantle in Perth.

Treloar returned for pre-season with the senior group on Monday but trained away from the main group at Skinner Reserve on Wednesday, focusing on ankle strengthening exercises to continue his recovery under the guidance of head of sports medicine Chris Bell.

The Western Bulldogs have almost a clean bill of health at the moment and expect Treloar to transition back into full training early in the new year.

The former Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood midfielder finished eighth in this year's Charles Sutton Medal after averaging 27 disposals across 22 appearances in 2022.

Treloar spent time in a range of different roles this year, but could be set for a permanent return to the midfield next year to cover the loss of traded star Josh Dunkley.

Western Bulldogs' Adam Treloar (left) and Josh Dunkley celebrate after a win in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Young gun Sam Darcy is also on light duties due to a knee issue that has prevented him from training in the past fortnight.

The 2021 No.2 pick is dealing with a minor issue after suffering an infection in his knee due to an ingrown hair, with the club expecting the tall swingman to return to training before the Christmas break.

Darcy overcame a non-existent first pre-season to force his way into Luke Beveridge's side for the final three rounds of the home and away season and the final at Optus Stadium.

After making a blistering start to the pre-season a fortnight ago, Toby McLean has undergone hand surgery after suffering an injury at training.

The 26-year-old won the endurance test on day one of the first-to-fourth-year players last month, but will now train away from the main group until the Dogs return on January 12.

McLean returned to the senior side late last season and faced the Dockers in September, putting two injury-ravaged seasons behind him following two knee reconstructions in consecutive years.

Young midfielder-forward Rhylee West is also nursing knee soreness at the moment and projected to transition back into full training next month.

Off-season acquisitions Rory Lobb and Liam Jones were both on track in Braybrook on Wednesday, continuing strong early impressions after moving to the kennel in October.

Delisted Demon Oskar Baker has also begun a new life as a Bulldog after the club added him to its rookie list via the pre-season supplemental selection period on Monday