LANCE Franklin is into preparations for his 19th – and potentially last – AFL season.

The goalkicking great re-signed with the Swans in September, just days before they were mauled by Geelong in the Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Franklin, who turns 36 in January, is readying himself for an 19th AFL campaign and ninth with the Swans and hit the training track in Sydney on Monday.

Franklin kicked 52 goals in 23 games for the Swans this year, but was – like most of his teammates – disappointing on Grand Final day, gathering just five touches.

Franklin's 1,047 goals rank fifth most in VFL/AFL history, with Doug Wade (1,057) in his sights. Tony Lockett (1,360), Gordon Coventry (1,299) and Jason Dunstall (1,254) are the top three.

The Swans will begin their 2023 campaign away to Gold Coast on March 18.

Lance Franklin at Sydney training on December 12, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

