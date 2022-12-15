FROM a high-flying inaugural Giant to a leading player manager, Alex Saundry is paving quite the pathway in the female and gender diverse sport management space.

She's dedicated and she's passionate, but importantly, she brings a unique perspective to the role of AFLW player manager, having played two years with GWS as an inaugural Giant.

"I fly by the seat of my pants most days … you never know what a day is going to throw at you so you have to be prepared for whatever," Saundry said of the fast-paced player manager space on The Inside Game in October.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Inside Game with Alex Saundry One of the AFLW's leading player managers and a former player in her own right, Alex Saundry chats to Sarah Olle about her journey in football.

After completing a Sport Management degree, Saundry went to work with leading player manager Paul Connors at Connors Sports Management.

Five years passed, but there was a burning desire to do something a little "different". It was then that Saundry established her own agency, More Than Management, which focuses on the female sporting landscape.

More Than Management is now one of Australia's leading female and gender diverse agencies, and while Saundry has a swag of AFLW players in her ranks, she also represents athletes across netball, soccer, cricket and the media.

"For me, the biggest key is we are relatable as a business, but we understand what these young girls go through and even the older girls when they're tipping out," Saundry said.

"I was never one of the best players, and I joke about this when I try to talk to a players about my career and what I've been able to do.

"I was bottom of the list, battled selection anxieties, injuries, I moved interstate to Sydney on minimum wage to try reach a dream of mine. I'm relatable to each individual no matter whether they're top of the chain or they're struggling to get a game, I'm really relatable in every aspect because I've been there and I've done it.

"I'm a female that wants better and whats to drive for better. Better pay, better standards, better opportunities."

Saundry said leaving the safety and expertise of Connors was "a really tough decision", and it certainly wasn't made on a whim.

But it was a risk that came with reward for Saundry, who ultimately followed her passion into the female sports management space.

"It was probably something I toyed with for about 12 months before making the decision," she said.

"I had some great advice and great mentors around me, but probably the biggest anxiety was leaving a reputable person that I could stand behind and someone who I have great support of."

That support is still there to this day, with Connors and Saundry regularly in contact to ensure their respective clients get the best service.

"I left [Connors] being really deliberate with where I wanted to have an impact, and that was the AFLW space," Saundry said.

"My aim wasn't to take the boys with me, my aim was to take the girls and start my own agency specifically narrowed down on AFLW which was why it was so amicable.

"I think because [girls] wages aren't to the standard at the moment, they need to do more in order to earn more. The boys could sit back and earn their footy salary and not have to do anything, whereas the girls need to grow their profile, so they're hungry for more opportunities."

The Inside Game is a podcast series that takes a peek behind the scenes of the high-performance world of the AFL and AFLW. Join renowned AFL reporter Sarah Olle as she chats with high-performance experts who share the one-percenters that make the difference between an average day and a great day, fuelled by the John West Protein+ range.