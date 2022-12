GWS players after their loss to the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting join all the dots on GWS's 2022 and what could be ahead next year.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Reflections on GWS's 'nightmare' 2022 season

- How Sam Taylor continues to fly under the radar

- The Giants to watch in 2023 after huge off-season exits

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.